Star Marianas seeks info about new interisland airline

By
|
Posted on May 31 2022

Tag:
Share

Star Marianas Airlines Inc. has initiated an Open Government Act request demanding that the Commonwealth Ports Authority disclose its conversations with Saipan’s MP Enterprises and Southern Airways Express over a planned airline that will provide interisland air service in the CNMI.

SMA sent its OGA request to CPA officials last week, stating that it wants to see all related documents and communications, among others, made available no later than Monday, June 6. SMA did not specify in its request what it needs the information for.

“Pursuant to 1 CMC $9917 (a) of the Commonwealth Open Government Act, Star Marianas Air, Inc. requests that the following be made available for inspection and possible copying: all documents and communications of any kind by and between the Commonwealth Ports Authority, MP Enterprises, and Southern Airways Express,” SMA stated in its request.

In response, CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds said that SMA can do as it pleases but she remains focused on supporting a policy that would provide an opportunity for other airlines interested in providing interisland service for the CNMI.

“SMA is going to do what SMA wants to do. What I’m far more interested in is supporting policy that creates an opportunity for new entries into the market for interisland passengers so that the communities of Tinian and Rota will never again be held hostage by any recalcitrant service provider,” she said.

Aside from communications between CPA and stakeholders of the new, unnamed airline, SMA also wants all documents and communications of any kind by and between CPA and Ricondo & Associates, including but not limited to communications with Bonnie Osage.

In addition, SMA also wants all documents and communications of any kind by and between CPA and any other party, other government agencies, and the Office of the Governor concerning or relating to intra-island travel in the CNMI, interisland travel between the CNMI and Guam, and the Airline Incentive Program.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, this new planned airline is a joint venture between Saipan’s MP Enterprises and Southern Airways Express, considered as America’s largest commuter airline. The intent is to “revolutionize” interisland travel within the CNMI, according to Keith Stewart, president of MP Enterprises.

“We will launch service with multiple aircraft based [on] Saipan and [in] Guam, and we are planning for a total of seven aircraft over the next three years to meet the growing demand,” said Stewart.

Services will commence in July. The company will announce the airline name, schedules, fares, and open ticket sales in the coming weeks once U.S. Department of Transportation’s approval of the local trade name has been received.

According to Stewart, the initial offering will include over 90 weekly flights serving Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Star Marianas back to scheduled flights

Posted On Dec 23 2021
, By
0

Star Marianas resumes interisland travel

Posted On Dec 10 2021
, By
0

Star Marianas doubts CPA’s sincerity

Posted On Dec 07 2021
, By
0

CPA says NMI govt will be fully subsidizing Star Marianas’ fees

Posted On Dec 06 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate the CNMI’s preparedness to host the 2022 Pacific Mini Games?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 31, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune