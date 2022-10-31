State funeral held in honor of officer who died in training

Firetrucks of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services perform a water salute as the procession carrying the remains of officer Jackson Kaipat Davis passed along Beach Road on the way to a public viewing at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center. A water salute is when two firetrucks on opposite sides of a road fire their water cannons into the air, creating an arc of water over the street. (NHORLEEN LILLES)

Law enforcement agencies in the CNMI gathered Friday morning to participate in a state funeral for a Department of Public Safety officer who died over a week ago during a diving certification course.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Adrian Pangelinan, DPS, joined by the Department of Corrections, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and the CNMI Department of Homeland Security, held a state funeral for veteran officer Jackson Kaipat Davis last Friday.

Davis, 35, died while diving in Laulau Bay last Oct. Oct. 18 while participating in a three-day diving certification course.

The funeral began with a Mass and public viewing at the Kristo Rai Parish in Garapan.

A procession for Davis soon followed beginning from Kristo Rai, along Beach Road, down to the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, where another public viewing was held before he was finally laid to rest at the Mount Carmel cemetery.

DFEMS also did a water salute along Beach Road as the procession passed. Law enforcement agencies also flew their flags at half-staff throughout the day in honor of Davis.

“He will be missed. It’s not going to be the same without him. We will cherish the memories we had with him within the department. May he rest in peace,” a fellow officer told Saipan Tribune.

According to a previous press release from DPS, police received a call from an on-duty officer on Oct. 18, 2022, at approximately 4:42pm, who reported that a fellow officer needed immediate medical attention in the Laulau Bay area. DPS said the officer and their team were going through a three-day dive certification course.

Sometime during the afternoon dive, the officer, later identified as Davis, was brought to shore where medical attention was provided and continued when the DFEMS medics arrived, and throughout the transport to the Commonwealth Health Center.

After several attempts to revive the officer, an attending physician pronounced the officer dead at 5:23pm.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the eight-year veteran of the department,” DPS stated.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
