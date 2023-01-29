‘Statements of Financial Interests must be submitted’

By
|
Posted on Jan 30 2023
Share

‘Statements of Financial Interests must be submitted’

The Office of the Public Auditor issued Thursday a flash report about its responsibility for the oversight of Statement of Financial Interests submissions from reporting individuals that include gubernatorial appointed and elected officials.

OPA said those who are required under the law to submit Statement of Financial Interests also include persons subject to confirmation by the Legislature, and all government employees receiving additional compensation for services rendered to or as an independent contractor for the government.

Notarized SFIs and declarations for 30-day extension are to be filed with the OPA on Yap Drive, Capital Hill.

May 1 is deadline of every calendar year, unless an SFI has already been filed within the calendar year.

A person who first becomes a subject to file an SFI within 30 days prior to May 1 can file on or before May 31 without penalty.

One 30-day extension can be obtained not less than 10 days before the date on which the SFI is due. A declaration for extension must be accompanied by a $50 fee payable to the CNMI government.

OPA said the imposition of penalty does not grant filers an excuse from filing an SFI.

Failure to file, except when a declaration extension is filed, constitutes a violation of Commonwealth law.

No reporting individual shall be allowed to take the oath of office, enter, be confirmed, or continue his or her duties, nor shall he or she receive compensation from the Commonwealth, unless he or she has filed an SFI.

No later than Feb. 1, the Department of Finance shall certify to OPA a list of names—in alphabetical order and mailing addresses of individuals—that are required to file an SFI.

A supplemental list containing the names of additional required SFI filers since Feb. 1 must be certified to OPA not less than 30 days before May 1. The supplemental list must be in the same format as the original certified list.

OPA will notify in writing all individuals that are required to file an SFI no later than March 1, via mail or personal delivery.

OPA will notify by certified mail individuals that fail to file by the specified deadline.

OPA will deliver a dated receipt to the filing individual indicating that an SFI has been filed.

All SFIs are required to remain confidential unless otherwise requested pursuant to the Commonwealth code.

A penalty of not more than $10 a day for each day of delinquency, as the Public Auditor determines, will be imposed, subject to appeal to the Superior Court.

A person required to file an SFI who refuses or knowingly fails to disclose required information within the time required, or who knowingly provides false or misleading information, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine or not less than $500 nor more than $1,000, or by imprisonment for a period of not more six months, or both.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - January 27, 2023

Posted On Jan 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 30, 2023, 6:16 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
23°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s SE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:14 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune