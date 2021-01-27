‘Stay & Play’ at Kensington and COP

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and E-Land/Micronesia Resort Inc. CEO and president David Shin, in the middle, are surrounded by CNMI elected officials, business leaders, and golf enthusiasts at the opening ceremony of the Coral Ocean Point Golf Course held last Jan. 13. (Bea Cabrera)

Good news for staycation enthusiasts and golf-lovers. E-Land/Micronesia Resort Inc. sister hotels Kensington Hotel Saipan in San Roque and Coral Ocean Point Golf Course in Obyan are teaming up to give the community an unforgettable golf vacation package called “Stay & Play.”

“Starting February, this local promo will take place…All check-in guests can avail of the ‘Stay & Play’ package which includes one night stay in Oceanview premium de luxe room, breakfast- to-go for two, free in-room mini bar, access to all available facilities like the swimming pools, Infinity pools and Kenny Play Deck, and a round of golf (available for weekdays only) all for only $219,” Sales and Marketing manager Katy Hung said.

“Guests can avail one coupon of one round of 18 holes one one player for each room reservation, which will last from February to March 2021…This is really a good deal as one round of golf alone already costs $45 and with this package, our guests can have a unique stay at Kensington and play at Coral Ocean Point Golf Course at an affordable price,” Hung added.

Kensington Hotel Saipan opened its doors to the local community mid-last year for awesome staycation packages and have built a reputation of providing stress-free, relaxing, and budget-friendly mini vacations. Two restuarants are currently in operation—Loria Restaurant, for different themes of dinner buffets and scrumptious Sunday brunches; and OHAS, for those who crave fresh bread and premium cakes.

After its absence of more than two years due to repairs from the destruction brought by Super Typhoon Yutu, Coral Ocean Point Golf Course opened last Jan. 15 and welcomed golf enthusiasts that have been waiting to play on this world class golf course designed by PGA player golf course architect Larry Nelson.

In an earlier interview, COP Golf Course general manager Calvin Eunpyung Park said that the repair and renovation of the golf course didn’t veer away from the original design. “We followed Mr. Nelson’s design all the way. …We planted grass, replaced all the greens in all holes because that is very important in all holes, and we planted hundreds of trees again so players can take a rest under the shade. …For fun, we added animal décor along the course…an alligator, shark, and turtle,” he said.

For more information or reservations, call Kensington at (670) 322-3311 or go to their Facebook page: Kensington Hotel Saipan.

