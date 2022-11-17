Staywell begins Open Enrollment for CNMI Gov’t Employee Personal Plan

StayWell Insurance Saipan announced yesterday the annual CNMI Government Employee Personal Plan Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 21, 2022, through Dec. 22, 2022.

The enrollment period is open to all CNMI government employees who wish to apply. The rates are as follows: Medical only starts at $103.90/bi-weekly for a Single, $207.81/bi-weekly for Employee +1 dependent and $329.03/bi-weekly for Employee +2 or more dependents. Medical and Dental rates are at $129.90/bi-weekly for a Single, $259.81/bi-weekly for Employee + 1 dependent and $386.03/bi-weekly for Employee +2 or more dependents.

Benefit highlights include a first dollar plan, which means members are not required to pay a deductible. Members have access to a large provider network in the CNMI, Guam, Asia, and the U.S. StayWell members may also receive a refund through the prefunded deductible and enjoy exclusive discounts at StayWell’s Perks Partners on Saipan and Guam. Furthermore, dental plans are available as options.

To schedule a presentation, contact branch supervisor Cathy Matsumoto at (670) 323-4260 Ext. 2202 or email her at ccmatsumoto@staywellguam.com.

For more information, call (670) 323-4260 or make an appointment to visit our office on the first floor of the RJ Commercial Building in Dandan. Applications may be completed and submitted at our office Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

StayWell Insurance is headquartered in Maite, Guam. The insurance company has branches in Guam, the Philippines, and Saipan. Its health plans are backed by Reinsurance Group of America—a global leader in the life-and-health reinsurance industry and rated A+ on A.M. Best and AA- on S&P Global Ratings. StayWell is fully accredited by AAAHC and adheres to rigorous standards of care and safety. StayWell strives to create value for its customers through its customer service guarantees such as a 99% claims processing accuracy, 98% call-answer ratio and 90% first-contact resolution. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

