Stiles takes command of OICC Marine Corps Marianas

Share











ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE¸—Capt. Robert Stiles relieved Capt. Steven Stasick as the commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base last July 8.

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific commander, presided over the ceremony and congratulated Stasick for accomplishments during his time with OICC MCM.

“One of the things I really appreciated about Steve was that his focus wasn’t only on the task at hand but looking ahead at certain things such as workforce growth, process improvements, and partnerships within the community,” said VanderLey. “The work you have done, Steve, has really set Capt. Stiles and the team up for success.”

Stasick assumed command of OICC MCM in 2020 and was recognized for leading the team in breaking ground of 22 facilities, and completing $890 million in construction of 39 active projects valued at $3.3 billion at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

“This has been the most challenging job I’ve ever had, but it’s been the most rewarding job I’ve had,” said Stasick. “As you know the last few years have been tricky with COVID and logistics among other things, but we continued to work closely with our partners to maintain our timelines and keep projects on track, and I could not be more proud of these relationships.”

VanderLey presented Stasick with the Legion of Merit and applauded his efforts in supporting the defense policy review initiative and relocation of Marines from Okinawa to Guam. The initiative drove the transformation of 563 acres of jungle into a fully developed site for the first permanent Marine Corps Base newly constructed in more than 60 years.

Stasick recognized his team for their hard work and dedication to fulfilling the mission, while ensuring projects remained on schedule and within budget despite challenges.

“We’ve experienced COVID delays, H-2B visa delays, and logistical manufacturing delays, but with hard work and creativity we kept construction on track,” said Stasick. “The next few years are going to be an exciting ride and I couldn’t be more proud of the team we have, and Capt. Stiles is the perfect leader to take the command to the next level.”

Stasick reports to NAVFAC Pacific in Hawaii as the vice commander.

Stiles reports to OICC MCM after serving as the commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1.

“Steve, thanks to your leadership, you’re turning over a highly motivated organization and I thank you for that, and I look forward to continuing to, in many cases literally, to build on the foundation you established,” said Stiles. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here to develop relationships with the community and the people of Guam, to partner with our local and international contractors, to meet and work with each and every one you, and ultimately to build Marine Corps Marianas.” (USN)