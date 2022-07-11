Stiles takes command of OICC Marine Corps Marianas

By
|
Posted on Jul 12 2022
Share

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE¸—Capt. Robert Stiles relieved Capt. Steven Stasick as the commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base last July 8.

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific commander, presided over the ceremony and congratulated Stasick for accomplishments during his time with OICC MCM.

“One of the things I really appreciated about Steve was that his focus wasn’t only on the task at hand but looking ahead at certain things such as workforce growth, process improvements, and partnerships within the community,” said VanderLey. “The work you have done, Steve, has really set Capt. Stiles and the team up for success.”

Stasick assumed command of OICC MCM in 2020 and was recognized for leading the team in breaking ground of 22 facilities, and completing $890 million in construction of 39 active projects valued at $3.3 billion at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

“This has been the most challenging job I’ve ever had, but it’s been the most rewarding job I’ve had,” said Stasick. “As you know the last few years have been tricky with COVID and logistics among other things, but we continued to work closely with our partners to maintain our timelines and keep projects on track, and I could not be more proud of these relationships.”

VanderLey presented Stasick with the Legion of Merit and applauded his efforts in supporting the defense policy review initiative and relocation of Marines from Okinawa to Guam. The initiative drove the transformation of 563 acres of jungle into a fully developed site for the first permanent Marine Corps Base newly constructed in more than 60 years.
Stasick recognized his team for their hard work and dedication to fulfilling the mission, while ensuring projects remained on schedule and within budget despite challenges.

“We’ve experienced COVID delays, H-2B visa delays, and logistical manufacturing delays, but with hard work and creativity we kept construction on track,” said Stasick. “The next few years are going to be an exciting ride and I couldn’t be more proud of the team we have, and Capt. Stiles is the perfect leader to take the command to the next level.”

Stasick reports to NAVFAC Pacific in Hawaii as the vice commander.
Stiles reports to OICC MCM after serving as the commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1.

“Steve, thanks to your leadership, you’re turning over a highly motivated organization and I thank you for that, and I look forward to continuing to, in many cases literally, to build on the foundation you established,” said Stiles. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here to develop relationships with the community and the people of Guam, to partner with our local and international contractors, to meet and work with each and every one you, and ultimately to build Marine Corps Marianas.” (USN)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How did you or how do you intend to use your $500 local stimulus?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 12, 2022, 2:41 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune