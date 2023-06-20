Student leadership summit promotes mental health, wellness

Share











Over 45 students from Saipan, Tinian, and Rota gathered at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan last May 4 and 5 to participate in the CNMI Public School System’s Sources of Strength Student Leadership Summit to embark on a transformative journey of empowerment and personal growth.

The two-day event aimed to unite peer leaders from various schools, fostering connections and facilitating a supportive network. It focused on empowering students to establish support networks, combat mental health challenges, and promote overall wellness within their schools.

The Sources of Strength program is an evidence-based suicide prevention initiative that focuses on building a supportive network and promoting positive mental health. It emphasizes the power of connections, healthy coping strategies, and multiple sources of support to enhance well-being and prevent suicide among individuals, particularly students.

The summit started with an engaging Meet & Greet session on the first day, allowing students to interact, mix, and mingle with their fellow Sources of Strength peers.

Dr. Boni Pangelinan, senior director of the Office of Student and Support Services, delivered a warm welcome and engaged the participants with her presentation titled “Unpacking Her Bag of Rocks.” Through sharing her own Adverse Childhood Experiences, she shed light on the heavy burdens we all sometimes carry and guided students in recognizing their own sources of strength to overcome their ACEs.

Special guest speaker Antonette “Nettycee” Castro, educator, musical artist and famous local video creator, graced the summit with her presence. castro welcomed the students with her signature slogan from her viral videos and passionately discussed the importance of finding sources of strength. Drawing from her own experiences, she highlighted the absence of such programs during her own upbringing, stressing the significance of prioritizing mental health and embracing these vital initiatives. She expressed hope of inspiring the students to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

The second full day of the student leadership summit included engaging team-building activities fostering collaboration and honing problem-solving skills. The students also actively participated in developing their annual campaigns for Sources of Strength, working closely with their clubs to create outreach efforts, plans, and ideas that align with the program’s goals and vision. The students’ commitment is reflected in their passionate participation as they work alongside their respective clubs to develop comprehensive outreach efforts, strategic plans, and innovative ideas. Their initiatives are aligned with the SOS’s goals and vision, focusing on building sources of strength and resilience within their school communities.

Recognizing the urgent need to combat the prevailing state of mind among students, including feelings of depression, fear, and isolation, these young leaders are determined to make a difference.

Tinian Junior Senior High School student and Stallions Sources of Strength club officer Joseph Santos Jr., said, “I believe that the overall youth culture needs to change for there to be more transparency with youth expressing their mental health needs and emotions.”

By implementing the Sources of Strength program, they seek to create an environment that promotes positive mental health, supports one another, and empowers students to overcome life’s challenges. He added “SOS is a great leap toward that direction and this future can further be idealized through campaigns and retreats such as this weekend.” Through their annual campaigns, the students will be able to promote awareness, encourage open conversations, and establish a network of support within their schools.

As the Sources of Strength Student Leadership Summit unfolded, it served as a catalyst for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota students to champion mental well-being within themselves and their communities, leaving a lasting impact on those around them. State Entity agency director, Dr. Bobby Cruz said, “The voice of our students can never be understated. The wisdom they bring forth is rooted in truth if we dare to listen. What a joy it was to share space with our youth SOS heroes.”

For more information on the Sources of Strength program, visit http://sourcesofstrength.org and follow them on their social media platforms. To stay updated on PSS Mental Health’s journey toward building the SOS program within the CNMI Public School System, follow them on their social media on @haligi.aware on Instagram and Haligi Aware on Facebook. (PR)