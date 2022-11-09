Sufa stays on A game in Belau Softball

Share











Sufa stayed on their A game and run-ruled Momma Charo, 25-5, last Sunday in the continuation of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League at the Dandan Softball Field.

In the very first inning, Sufa already collected eight runs, while Momma Charo had none.

Momma Charo pitcher Leo Bobai managed to control them in the second inning with Sufa putting only one run in, but Sufa immediately gained traction again in the last two innings, with three batters hitting the ball out of the park.

Momma Charo had no chance of redemption as they only put up four more runs, with the game ending in the fourth inning, 25-5.

Sufa is on top of the standings with a 12-4 win-loss card, while Momma Charo dropped to 6-10.

Man Amigos 28,

Salty Boys 1

In another run-ruled game, Man Amigos defeated Salty Boys, 28-1.

Man Amigos obliterated the ball in the third inning as they brought in 11 runs, while at this point, Salty Boys was only able to score one run.

By the end of the last inning, the Boys’ goose eggs on the board were unbroken, as they fell to Man Amigos, 28-1.

Man Amigos improved to 11-4, half a game back of league-leader Sufa, while Salty Boys are still winless after 16 games.

Tokahao 24, Peleliu 11

Tokahao walloped Peleliu, 24-11.

Pelelliu put up a good fight but Tokahao rallied in the last inning to bring in 11 runs and lengthen their lead, not giving Peleliu a chance for a comeback.

Jeff Cruz of Tokahao hit the lone home run for the team in the last inning, while Peleliu’s Elmer Sablan hit a homerun in the third inning.

Tokahao is third place in the rankings at 11-5, while Peleliu went below .500 at 7-8.

Hagu La’mun 11, Asahi 5

Hagu La’mun outlasted Asahi, 11-5.

Despite no runs in the last inning for La’mun, it was enough to secure the win as Asahi was only able to score five runs in.

Hagu La’mun improved to 11-5, while Asahi is even at 8-8.

Ngaraard Redmen 18, Aimeliik 5

Ngaraard Redmen outscored Aimeliik, 18-5.

Aimeliik had two scoreless innings, which was enough for the Redmen to take advantage of as by the end of the fourth inning, the Redmen were already up 18-5, which was the final score.

The Redmen are at 9-6 and Aimeliik are in the trenches with three wins and 12 losses.