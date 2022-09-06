Sufa wallops Aimeliik, 33-9  

Share











Sufa welcomed September by run-ruling Aimeliik, 33-9, in the men’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

Although the rain poured in the first couple of innings, it did not damper Sufa’s offense and gave no chance to Aimeliik as they scored runs in every inning, with the plan for redemption far gone in just the first inning.

Aimeliik’s offense was shut down early in the first inning when three out of four batters were silenced by Sufa pitcher Tom Camacho. Aimeliik managed to score three runs in the second inning and six runs in the third inning, but that was all they could muster.

Sufa’s bats, meanwhile, connected with six pitches that resulted in home runs—with two credited to Paul Salalila, who also had the most RBIs in the game with six, and had one triple. Calvani Deleon Guerrero, Jun Salalila, Jude Dickson, and Pat Guerrero all hit a home run each.

Jun Salalila along with Mel Sablan had two doubles each. Ben Mesa and Frank Hocog had one double each.

In the first inning alone, seven runs were scored by Sufa for an early lead of 7-0. Sufa proceeded to dominate Aimeliik’s pitcher as they pounded him with one hit after the other for five runs which included three home runs in the second inning, six runs in the third inning, and a whopping 15 runs in the fourth and last inning, for a final score of 33-9.

With this win, Sufa now has four wins and three losses, while Aimeliik can’t just catch a break with two wins and seven losses.

Asahi 20, Ngaraard Redmen 11

In the second men’s division game last Sunday, Asahi clobbered Ngaraard Redmen, 20-11, but not without a fight.

Redmen drew first blood but Asahi hit back with four runs to put themselves up 4-1. It was still anybody’s game in the next couple of innings but Redmen put up six more runs in the third inning for insurance.

However, it wasn’t enough as Asahi came up with seven big ones in the next inning to put themselves up, 14-7.

Home runs sprung on both sides as they collected three each. From Asahi, Edgar Ito hit two home runs and had five RBIs and pitcher Dominic Hideo hit one himself and had four RBIs. Redmen’s Paython Sakuna had two home runs and Mike Tomokane had one.

Asahi leveled its win-loss standings at 4-4, while Redmen dropped to 3-4.



Tokahao 13, Peleliu 7

Tokahao defeated Peleliu, 13-7 and is now at 5-3 in the leaderboard.

Peleliu is at four wins and four losses.

Tokahao made up for their big loss the week prior against Sufa and did their best to put off Peleliu to win the game.

It was a slow start for Tokahao and Peleliu led the way with six runs in the first inning, but after putting up goose eggs in the next four innings, Tokahao caught up really quick.

By the end of the third inning, Tokahao took over the lead, 7-6, and by the last inning, Peleliu could only score one more run to lose the game, 13-7.

Manny Villagomez, Robert Bansil, and Bruce Norita each had a home run for Tokahao



Hagu La’mun 13,

Momma Charo 8

Hagu La’mun kept their momentum from the week prior to win once more against Momma Charo.

With this win, Hagu La’mun is at 5-3 in the leaderboard, and Momma Charo is down in the dumps with a 3-6 record.

Momma Charo put up a good but losing fight when they could only score in three of the seven innings played, while Hagu La’mun was hitting left and right in six innings out of the seven.

Hagu La’mun’s

Eric Tudela, Glenn Camacho, and Deshawn Reign had one home run apiece, with Camacho leading the team with three RBIs.



Man Amigos 15,

Salty Boys 2

The Salty Boys can’t seem to catch a break as they once again lost to Man Amigos to put them at 0-9 in the rankings, while Man Amigos continued their hot streak at 8-1 atop the leaderboard.

Man Amigos did not squander any innings, putting up five runs in three of the four innings of the run-ruled game, while Salty Boys weren’t able to score any more than the two runs they made.

Eric Palacios was once again the star batter of the game, putting up one home run, and batting in four runners. Peter Sablan was right behind him, shooting one home run and bringing in two runners.

The Salty Boys’ only two runs were made by Will Ropesa and a solo home run by Mike Techur.