Sufa wallops Aimeliik, 33-9  

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2022

Tag:
Share

Sufa’s first baseman catches the ball to put out an Aimeliik batter during the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at Dandan Softball Field. (LEIGH GASES)

Sufa welcomed September by run-ruling Aimeliik, 33-9, in the men’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field. 

Although the rain poured in the first couple of innings, it did not damper Sufa’s offense and gave no chance to Aimeliik as they scored runs in every inning, with the plan for redemption far gone in just the first inning.

Aimeliik’s offense was shut down early in the first inning when three out of four batters were silenced by Sufa pitcher Tom Camacho. Aimeliik managed to score three runs in the second inning and six runs in the third inning, but that was all they could muster.

Sufa’s bats, meanwhile, connected with six pitches that resulted in home runs—with two credited to Paul Salalila, who also had the most RBIs in the game with six, and had one triple. Calvani Deleon Guerrero, Jun Salalila, Jude Dickson, and Pat Guerrero all hit a home run each.

Jun Salalila along with Mel Sablan had two doubles each. Ben Mesa and Frank Hocog had one double each.

In the first inning alone, seven runs were scored by Sufa for an early lead of 7-0. Sufa proceeded to dominate Aimeliik’s pitcher as they pounded him with one hit after the other for five runs which included three home runs in the second inning, six runs in the third inning, and a whopping 15 runs in the fourth and last inning, for a final score of 33-9.

With this win, Sufa now has four wins and three losses, while Aimeliik can’t just catch a break with two wins and seven losses.

Asahi 20, Ngaraard Redmen 11
In the second men’s division game last Sunday, Asahi clobbered Ngaraard Redmen, 20-11, but not without a fight.

Redmen drew first blood but Asahi hit back with four runs to put themselves up 4-1. It was still anybody’s game in the next couple of innings but Redmen put up six more runs in the third inning for insurance. 

However, it wasn’t enough as Asahi came up with seven big ones in the next inning to put themselves up, 14-7.

Home runs sprung on both sides as they collected three each. From Asahi, Edgar Ito hit two home runs and had five RBIs and pitcher Dominic Hideo hit one himself and had four RBIs. Redmen’s Paython Sakuna had two home runs and Mike Tomokane had one.

Asahi leveled its win-loss standings at 4-4, while Redmen dropped to 3-4.
  
Tokahao 13, Peleliu 7
Tokahao defeated Peleliu, 13-7 and is now at 5-3 in the leaderboard. 

Peleliu is at four wins and four losses.

Tokahao made up for their big loss the week prior against Sufa and did their best to put off Peleliu to win the game.

It was a slow start for Tokahao and Peleliu led the way with six runs in the first inning, but after putting up goose eggs in the next four innings, Tokahao caught up really quick.

By the end of the third inning, Tokahao took over the lead, 7-6, and by the last inning, Peleliu could only score one more run to lose the game, 13-7.

Manny Villagomez, Robert Bansil, and Bruce Norita each had a home run for Tokahao
 
Hagu La’mun 13,
Momma Charo 8
Hagu La’mun kept their momentum from the week prior to win once more against Momma Charo.
With this win, Hagu La’mun is at 5-3 in the leaderboard, and Momma Charo is down in the dumps with a 3-6 record.
Momma Charo put up a good but losing fight when they could only score in three of the seven innings played, while Hagu La’mun was hitting left and right in six innings out of the seven. 

Hagu La’mun’s
Eric Tudela, Glenn Camacho, and Deshawn Reign had one home run apiece, with Camacho leading the team with three RBIs. 
 
Man Amigos 15,
Salty Boys 2
The Salty Boys can’t seem to catch a break as they once again lost to Man Amigos to put them at 0-9 in the rankings, while Man Amigos continued their hot streak at 8-1 atop the leaderboard.

Man Amigos did not squander any innings, putting up five runs in three of the four innings of the run-ruled game, while Salty Boys weren’t able to score any more than the two runs they made.

Eric Palacios was once again the star batter of the game, putting up one home run, and batting in four runners. Peter Sablan was right behind him, shooting one home run and bringing in two runners.

The Salty Boys’ only two runs were made by Will Ropesa and a solo home run by Mike Techur.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

BASA
0

Peleliu bests Momma Charo, 22-12

Posted On Sep 01 2022
, By
BASA
0

Asahi run-rules Peleliu, 13-3

Posted On Aug 12 2022
, By

Brotherhood leads Belau winners

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune