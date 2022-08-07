LITERARY NOOK

Summer Senryu Sonnet Rhyme Time

An age-old obsession retirement possession weekend confession
Hurry home to tell with a beach souvenir shell ocean smell
Dinner at Tender Junction chicken thighs pork butt fish fries
Dyeing my hair white for Senior Discount lying to you
Born with a silver spoon full June moon she hums summer tunes
A flock of seagulls scatter across the beach gray sky morning
Tropical sunset as the sea leaks into dusk sublime shade
90F humidity nice glasses filled with ice sake made from rice
How do I know the truth rough and smooth superfine uncouth
Butterfly breast tattoo morphs into a peacock getting fatter
Couch potato problems my dog sleeps on top so far gone 
Sister wants to dance waltz or boogie twister midnight mister
Outbreak of monkey pox global emergency a virus unlocks
First time Grandma peeks at baby’s cheeks red for weeks.

Viva Vortex Visible Voracity
A sonnet dedicated to the James Webb Space Telescope, now operating a million miles out in space.
 
A tanka or a waka poem for all of mankind 
it came out a priori now what else can I do
forego all the beer, Irish whiskey and red wine
and dedicate this humble doggerel to you
 
Here’s to all the galaxies coiled like a snake
measured in pi its hard to count every zero
trillions of galaxies mix in our cosmic cake
cosmic mandalas with black holes on the menu
 
Spatial spaghetti with shredded stars in situ
dark energy prevails dark matter in unison
addressing each and every ion opening uniformly
some expectations may bring future frustrations
 
Answers about every inch of all of outer space
anti-science antagonists may have to acquiesce.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

Joey 'Pepe Batbon' Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

