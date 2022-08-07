Summer Senryu Sonnet Rhyme Time

Share











An age-old obsession retirement possession weekend confession

Hurry home to tell with a beach souvenir shell ocean smell

Dinner at Tender Junction chicken thighs pork butt fish fries

Dyeing my hair white for Senior Discount lying to you

Born with a silver spoon full June moon she hums summer tunes

A flock of seagulls scatter across the beach gray sky morning

Tropical sunset as the sea leaks into dusk sublime shade

90F humidity nice glasses filled with ice sake made from rice

How do I know the truth rough and smooth superfine uncouth

Butterfly breast tattoo morphs into a peacock getting fatter

Couch potato problems my dog sleeps on top so far gone

Sister wants to dance waltz or boogie twister midnight mister

Outbreak of monkey pox global emergency a virus unlocks

First time Grandma peeks at baby’s cheeks red for weeks.

Viva Vortex Visible Voracity

A sonnet dedicated to the James Webb Space Telescope, now operating a million miles out in space.



A tanka or a waka poem for all of mankind

it came out a priori now what else can I do

forego all the beer, Irish whiskey and red wine

and dedicate this humble doggerel to you



Here’s to all the galaxies coiled like a snake

measured in pi its hard to count every zero

trillions of galaxies mix in our cosmic cake

cosmic mandalas with black holes on the menu



Spatial spaghetti with shredded stars in situ

dark energy prevails dark matter in unison

addressing each and every ion opening uniformly

some expectations may bring future frustrations



Answers about every inch of all of outer space

anti-science antagonists may have to acquiesce.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.