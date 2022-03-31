Summit at PIC caps Women’s Month celebration

Share











The CNMI Women’s Association capped the celebration of Women’s Month in the CNMI with the 8th Annual CNMI Women’s Summit last Tuesday, March 29, at Pacific Islands Club Saipan, that was also simultaneously held online via Zoom from 8:30am to 3pm.

The theme for this year, “Gender Equality: Key to Sustainable Development,” also highlights this year’s national theme, “Break the Bias,” and was proclaimed on March 1, 2022 at the proclamation signing held at the Governor’s Office.

The summit, sponsored yearly by the CNMI Women’s Association, is co-sponsored by the Women’s Affairs Office under the Office of the Governor, and in collaboration with key community and network partners.

This summit’s presentations began with “Summary of Sustainable Development Goal #5,” and “Women & Culture” that was presented by Marjorie Daria, board member of 500 Sails, a non-profit organization that seeks to restore the maritime traditions in the Marianas.

The next topic was “Women & Health: Reproductive Health, Key to Gender Equality,” by Dr. Lily Muldoon, Medical Director of Public Health and Emergency Medicine physician at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

Rep. Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan) spoke on “Women & Peace: Leading the Conversation on Militarization in the CNMI,” and how she learned about the ongoing militarization of the Pacific as an adult and the importance of effective communication. “Women have always led the conversation about militarization and it’s important that we are able to articulate it when we speak with local, regional, and leaders from around the world,” she said.

There were also three breakout sessions after the lunch break that covered Group 1: Women & Culture, Group 2: Women & Health, and Group 3: Women and Peace.