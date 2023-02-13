Super Bowl Monday didn’t disappoint

Share











All roads led to Super Bowl watch parties on Saipan yesterday as the island’s gridiron fanatics had their full—literally and figuratively—of Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over at the Hyatt Regency Saipan, Marketing and Communications manager Bea O’Malley said the watch party drew a total of 112 fans, which was much more than their advertised 80 capacity for the event.



“We are happy to share this event with all the football enthusiasts on Saipan. The day worldwide right now is the same—Super Bowl!” she said.

Brad Ruszala, the host of the Hyatt Super Bowl watch party who even wore Jim Kelly’s No. 11 jersey during the event, said the over-capacity crowd at the Garapan landmark was simply electric.

“The crowd was great! Their enthusiasm was on par or better than any crowd I’ve seen for Super Monday. I feel bad for the Eagles fans who lost out on their celebration but they’ve got nothing to be sad about because their team was outstanding.”



And talking about the Eagles’ 38-35 loss that could be controversial or not, depending on what team you’re rooting for, Ruszala shared his own perspective on the gutsy defensive holding penalty call.

“I didn’t think it was controversial, at all. I think the only thing that made it look suspect was the Fox coverage that paused the play the second time the receiver was held. The first time was much more damning,” he said.



Over at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan, banquet manager Ann Zapanta said about 40 of the most diehard Chiefs and Eagles fans enjoyed the game at Charlie’s Cabaret.

She said it may not have been the largest crowd the San Antonio hotel hosted for a Super Bowl watch party, but what they lacked in number they more than made up for by cheering loudly for their favorite teams.

PIC Saipan SEA manager Reymark Castro agreed with Zapata’s assessment and then some.

“As a fan, I could not really focus much on the crowd energy. All I know is that I have witnessed a super close, intense battle between two champions. That got me speechless. There is no reason to even speak about anything with that close of a game in that big of a moment.”

Castro also gave two thumbs up to PIC’s superb chefs who whipped out one of the finest Super Bowl watch party fare this side of the Western Pacific.

“I tell you what’s the other reason why I am not screaming, it’s because of those big stuffed burgers in my mouth—OMG! So many surprises with this Super Bowl game, the halftime show was surprising, the intense close game was surprising, the turnaround that Patrick Mahomes did to get his team home even with his injury was surprising. The only thing that was not surprising was the comfort in watching, the food selections and the event prizes given away. That is always a guarantee from PIC and MARPAC. Today was a good day for football fans,” he said.

At the more centrally located venue of Saipan World Resort, the Sunflower Room was filled to the brim with gridiron fans as they also overflowed into the adjacent Oasis Lounge with another giant screen setup.

Majority of Super Bowl Monday goers were Eagles fans sporting their teams’ colors, but there were a few rooting for the Chiefs as well. However, it was a friendly atmosphere as fans watched with their family and friends—some of whom played hooky from work and shied from the camera and blended in with the shadows of the dimly lit room.

This was a Monday with no blues as alcohol sponsored by MARPAC riled everyone up with each touchdown-–the fans clamoring for more booze and more football. For $25 a ticket, it included a free Budweiser drink and for more drinks, their bucket of five cans was just $15.

It was clear from the crowd that the Eagles had more fans, as one said they will win because they will fly high above the head of the Chiefs and out of their grasp. But the young buck Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a few fans himself as a couple enjoying the show from the quieter Oasis Lounge said that he will bring the Chiefs the championship once again.

Mike Babauta, Saipan World Resort Sales and Marketing director, said that their annual Super Bowl show is back and better than ever for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, with over $1,000 worth of raffle prizes, along with World Resort room stays and buffets, and MARPAC products.

Babauta, a football and San Francisco 49ers fan himself, said that he is rooting for the Chiefs to win because they lost to the Eagles, but that “it is what it is.”

Over at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Mari Bar, it had a more intimate atmosphere with cushy lounge chairs and four giant flat screen TV’s on the bar’s walls.

Football fans, most of whom were Eagles fans, took the time to enjoy some football, socialize, and guzzle on the delicious beverages and wolf down the freshly prepared breakfast and lunch menu.