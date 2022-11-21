Survey seeks public input on Marianas global brand options

Share











As part of its development process for a new global brand for the Marianas, the Marianas Visitors Authority is inviting the public to weigh in on its top three ideas.

A public survey has been launched at https://www.mymarianas.com/mva-global-brand/ for the top three proposed designs. Voting will be open until Nov. 30, 2022, and the MVA will take the public’s opinion into consideration in its design process and final selection.

The new global brand aims to be a clear identity for the Marianas that is recognizable and that resonates with the worldwide travel community that the Marianas is a desirable destination to visit.

“The new global brand under development will express the Marianas’ identity with a clear and effective message that can be used with residents, businesses, and visitors,” said MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres. “We welcome everyone in the community to vote to help determine what resonances most with our community.”

In Option 1, the design pattern mimics the chain of the 14 archipelago. The design makes it possible to highlight Saipan, Tinian or Rota when required.

In Option 2, the tagline is written with one stroke to express a single chain that comprises the Mariana Islands. It includes a latte stone and canoe sail motif.

Option 3 features a Latte Stone (land), canoe sail (sea) and a sea bird (air). This signifies the three parts of the brand—land, sea, and air, as also seen on the CNMI state quarter. (MVA)