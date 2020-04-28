Swim records fall

Share







No. The Kan Pacific Swimming Pool did not reopen and hosted a tournament.

The records were made on this day in 2017 with Swimming Center Tsunami Saipan’s Nelson and Maria Batallones, Ashley Dangol, Isaiah Aleksenko, and Juhn Tenorio competing in the 2017 SSC Sak Spring Meet held at the now closed Marpi facility.

The then 12-year-old Tenorio timed in at 31.71 seconds in the boys 11 to 12’s 50m butterfly to shatter the 31.79 seconds Saipan Swim Club’s Joshua Taitaino logged on May 6, 1994.

In the 9 to 10 races, Dangol clocked in at 2:44.86 in the 200m backstroke event to top the mark of former Tsunami Saipan swimmer Miku Tammy, who tallied 2:49.27 on Jan. 13, 2013. In the 200m backstroke, the then 9-year-old Aleksenko posted 2:50.37 to break the 2:50.95 set by Kaito Yanai of Tsunami Saipan on April 9, 2010.

Meanwhile, Nelson Batallones made it to the CNMI record books (boys 13 to 14 age group) for the first time in 2017 after completing the 200m butterfly event in 2:33.66. He eclipsed the 2:34.65 David Palacios of SSC made on May 8, 1994.

Maria, on the other hand, earned her first age group mark (7 to 8 years old) after clocking in at 48.71 seconds in the 50m breaststroke. She crushed the 49.27 seconds her fellow Tsunami Saipan swimmer Nanaka Watanabe registered on May 30, 2015.

Meanwhile, with the Marpi pool still closed and the CNMI battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsunami Saipan swimmers are doing land training at their respective homes to stay fit.