Swimmers can’t get enough of mutual time trial

The mutual time trial between Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center and Saipan Swim Club was like going back in time when the island still had the Kan Pacific Swimming Pool in Marpi.

The mutual time trial recorded times of the swimmers but in a non-competitive setting and was held last March 7 and 9 at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan lap pool in San Antonio. It saw 67 swimmers from both Tsunami Saipan and SSC participate.

Maria Batallones, who saw action in the 11-and-over division said the mutual time trial was very exciting, fun, and interesting.

“Having a pool time trial with SSC was a great feeling. It felt like a meet which I heavily miss. Putting our skills and speed to the test while we and the other teams watch and compare was really fun. We learned something new from each other. Encouraging others, cheering them on, and praising them was something I really enjoyed. It was nice watching others swim and congratulating them and have the same happen to me. I really liked the support we gave and the support of others to us. Overall, I would like to have more events like these in the future,” she said.

Maria Guerrero, who was in the 10-and-under under category, said the mutual meet will work wonders in improving her times.

“I was excited for this time trail because I know it’s for my future. When I checked the results, I was super happy when I knew I improved. But, I would like to work on my backstroke more.”



Sisters Shoko and Asaka Litulumar said the mutual time trial was beneficial in making them better swimmers. Both swam in the 11-and-over age group.

“The mutual time trial in my opinion was a big success. Both swim teams came together and cheered on for each other. I was glad I had the chance to talk to some people and swim together with them because I wanted to feel the competitiveness I hadn’t felt in quite a while. I am happy for some of my times but some, I think I could have done better, which I will next time. Practice does not make you perfect, it makes improvements which can exceed perfection. Thank you, PIC, for letting us use your pool! I hope we have another chance to use it for a mutual swim race or time trial. Until then, I will be doing my best in practice,” said Shoko.

“Swimmers from Tsunami and SSC did great in the mutual time trial. Everyone had high spirits and positive vibes throughout the day, and I enjoyed swimming my events and watching everyone else swim their events. It was great to swim in the PIC lap pool and familiarize myself with the distance between the start to the end of the pool. I had an awesome time and got good results. I hope to be back and swim in the PIC lap pool again!” said Asaka.

Isaiah Aleksenko, who also swam in the 11-and-over division, said he’s just happy to compete again in a pool, lap pool or not.

“I loved it because it was basically a 50-yard pool and now I can calculate what my time was and I’m pretty amazed with my time and that I beat two of the fastest and strongest swimmers in Tsunami Saipan. I hope we can do this more in the future.”

For Shuman Barman, the mutual meet was an opportunity to measure himself again in a pool.

“This time trial was very fun for me and I’m glad we were able to update my time in a 25-yard pool. I’m also glad that we swam with Saipan Swim Club and bond our relationship. I’m looking forward for another time trial that we can swim together.”

His sister, Sari, said the event brought out cherished memories of swimming in the now-mothballed Marpi pool

“The time trial I did on Monday and Wednesday was like I was back in 2018 swim meet. I’m happy that I was able to participate in the time trial. In the 100y IM, one of my favorites, my coach told me the plan, ‘Go fast for fly and backstroke’ because I’m not really good at breaststroke and freestyle. And his plan worked! I was able to get a fast time.”

The brother-and-sister tandem swam in the 11-and-over division.