Sword confirms administration pays for weekly press conference

By
|
Posted on Feb 21 2022
Share

Radio owner and broadcaster Gary Sword confirmed Friday that their radio station, KKMP, receives $500 for hosting weekly Zoom press conference with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, the COVID-19 Task Force, and other administration officials, plus $300 for rerunning the press conference.

In response to an inquiry during the radio press conference, Sword said they have a business license and pay their taxes just like everybody else.

“We have a rate sheet. You’re free to look at it to show that we’re not overcharging the government,” said Sword.

In fact, he said, they’re charging less than what they would have charged those who don’t have a long-term commitment to their services.

“We’re a business. We do sales, we promote,” he said.

Sword said he does not have to report to the media that their press conference is a paid conference.

He said the weekly press conference was just supposed to be just him or KKMP, but he decided it’s good to open it up to everybody else so that everybody can have the same information.

Sword said everybody is free to ask questions as they never prevent anyone from raising any questions.

“So it’s an open forum,” said Sword, adding that if any reporter feels that he/she should be in the conference because he or she is not getting paid, that’s fine with him.

He also emphasized that the government does not have a radio station and that they are broadcasting the press conference islandwide beside the Zoom and Facebook broadcasts.

Torres underscored the importance of having the weekly press briefing at a radio station as the CNMI is still in the pandemic.

Torres also defended hiring six people for the administration’s media team. “We have different avenues on how to showcase what we do in the administration,” said the governor, adding that all six are local talents and come from different backgrounds.

“It’s time for them to showcase what they know and how to do social media, not just social media, but actual work that we do here in the government. And that comes also with press releases and other media issues,” Torres said.

He said there is nothing wrong with having this press conference at KKMP in making sure that the community knows more about the COVID-19 situation and other things that’s going on with the government.

The governor pointed out that KKMP was the only radio that was up and running during and after Super Typhoon Yutu, so the government managed to do public information moving forward. He said KKMP was also always there since the start of the pandemic.

“And…we want to make sure that this information is disseminated the right way,” Torres said.

The governor said he did actually reached out to some radio stations, but they said they could not accommodate this weekly press conferences.

“It’s definitely a good way for me and the government to push out information with our media team here,” he said.

Torres said the media partners have done a phenomenal job in going out to the community in showcasing what the COVID-19 Task Force and the administration are doing for the community and other activities, whether it’s on Rota and Tinian.

“I can’t expect KKMP to follow me or go to Rota or Tinian to do social media or public information, they’re radio broadcast. And this [press briefing] is an avenue for me and for the government to call reporters at one time and get interviewed,” Torres added.

Torres and Sword were responding to a KUAM report about the administration paying KKMP to host the press conference.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, do you agree with the Public School System's decision to continue in-person classes?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 21, 2022, 6:22 PM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune