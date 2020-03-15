T Galleria Saipan donates $3,500 to NMC
T Galleria Saipan recently donated $3,500 in cash and merchandise to the Northern Marianas College Foundation as part of ongoing fundraising efforts by the foundation, which will be hosting its 16th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 21, 2020 on the east course of the Laolao Bay Golf and Resort. This year’s tournament aims to raise funds for the college’s Super Typhoon Yutu recovery efforts.
“NMC plays a vital role in our community in helping to expand workforce opportunities for the CNMI,” said Marian Aldan-Pierce, president of T Galleria Saipan. “We are proud to be a part of the NMC Foundation tournament once again.”
Frankie Eliptico, NMC interim president, received the donation on behalf of the foundation. (PR)