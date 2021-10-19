T-Project donates $500 to MHS Dolphin Pride Club

Share











T-Project— a trans-led nonprofit group that advocates for LGBT+ rights— donated $500 last Friday to the Marianas High School Dolphin Pride Club to support the club’s future and its fundraising activities.

Present for the handoff last Friday were T-Project founder and president Tyra Lyn Sablan, MHS principal Jonathan Aguon, MHS Dolphin Pride Club adviser Ashley Beck, and MHS vice-principals Melanie Rdiall and Romolo Orsini.

In a letter to Rdiall and Beck, Sablan wrote that she hopes to continue T-Project’s partnership with the MHS Dolphin Pride Club to continue creating safe and inclusive spaces within the high school and in the community.

“It is very exciting to see such support for our students and we are very grateful for allowing us to partner with your school’s Pride Club. We hope that we can continue this partnership in assisting them with their goal of creating a safe and inclusive space for everyone at Marianas High School and involving them in their community outside of school,” wrote Sablan.

In an interview Monday, Sablan said the donation to the Pride Club was one way T-Project seeks to “remove some of the barriers that people face in our community” and allow the CNMI’s LGBT+ youth to excel.

“Life is hard enough as a teen, add being LGBT+ to that mix, and life gets even more hard and confusing. T-Project is here to try and remove some of the barriers that people face in our community, especially with our youth. We wish to see our community thrive and be whole with one another, [and] this type of funding for pride clubs will allow our youth to focus on achieving their mission and vision,” said Sablan.