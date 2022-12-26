Taga Riders association donates to CHC pediatric ward

Share











For the 28th year in a row, the motorcyclist group Taga Riders has donated toys and children’s books once more to the pediatric unit of the Commonwealth Health Center.

The Taga Riders Motorcycle Club, a stateside group founded by George and Terry Camacho in 1994, continued their spirit of giving just in time for Christmas Eve last Friday.

The donation was received by pediatric registered nurse Haram Lee, nurse manager Jeannet Muyalde, administrative specialist Kelly Maligsa, public information officer Lee Tenorio, and chief of Ancillary Services Jesse Tudela.

“The holidays are here once again. This will be our 28 years of doing acts of kindness in giving to communities such as CHC and many other groups since we established in 1994. So, once again, we are back and we wish everyone at CHC a great, wonderful Hafa Adai and a merry, merry Christmas and a great new year from all of us—your local Taga Riders Forever Motorcycle Club. Enjoy!” said George and Terry Camacho.

“I’d like to thank the Taga Riders for their continuing donation…that will definitely go to the kids who are hospitalized here at the Pediatric Ward currently, and even future patients that will come,” said Tudela. “We are very grateful for the donation. It will bring high spirit to the kids who are hospitalized and hopefully they can also improve their reading by the time they get to a school age. It’s a very good gesture and the timing is right…”

“The holidays are all about giving. And we should also remember to spend time with loved ones. And…the pediatric patient will be spending their time with their loved ones in the hospital, so having something to get their mind off of what they’re going through—the pain or suffering—is very much appreciated. So thank you very much to the Taga Riders for the donations,” added Tudela.