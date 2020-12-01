Talks of lifting price freeze

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said he discussed with Attorney General Edward Manibusan last week about a request to lift price freeze on some goods in the CNMI.

When asked during a radio news briefing last week whether he will grant the request of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce last Nov. 12 to lift the price freeze, Torres said he and Manibusan are looking at that matter very closely.

“I will be giving a statement or perhaps new directives hopefully by Dec. 1,” the governor had said. As of press time yesterday, Dec. 1, Torres has yet to issue a statement or new directives.

Last March, Torres signed Executive Order 2020-03 declaring the price freeze throughout the CNMI in a move meant to protect CNMI residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, Torres said that protecting the health and safety of CNMI residents includes protecting their ability to provide for their families during this unanticipated economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus.

