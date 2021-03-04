Tan Holdings, Matansa conquer foes

Share











TanHoldings Football Club and Matansa FC are off to a strong start in the M-League Spring 2021 season after dominating their opponents in their respective debuts at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

TanHoldings topped the first game in Division A last Sunday against NMI Boys U18 National Team, 6-2, while Matansa hammered Island Star FC, 7-4, to claim victory in the Division B game last Saturday.

TanHoldings kicked off the season on a high note with Jacob Montes scoring the first goal in the ninth minute of the match followed by another goal in the 20th minute from Joshua Mendez. Martin Jambor and Mark Esalan carried Tan Holding with two goals apiece

NMI U18 tried to pick up momentum in the 23rd minute with a goal from Ruben Guerrero, but Tan Holding proved to be too much. Oliver Fajardo contributed a goal in the 68th minute.

In Division B game, Matansa pummeled Island Star behind Rakib Hassan’s four goals with contributions from Jacob Arkoh, Leo Medora, and Gabriel Arkoh Jr. each hitting the back of the net once.

Island Star held the lead in the first 16 minutes of the match with ZericNew Grant making the first goal in the fourth minute followed by another in the ninth minute from Wei Ping Chen.

In the 13th minute of the match, Mantansa’s Gabriel Arkoh scored a goal for Island Star followed by a goal from Hyung Jin Kim in the 16th minute.

Matansa picked up the pace in the 39th minute with a goal from Jacob Arkoh. Hassan made it rain with four consecutive goals in the 42th, 44th, 57th, and 73rd minute to secure the win for Matansa. Medora and Gabriel Arkoh Jr. delivered the final goals.

DIVISION A

Paire 5, The One 0

Paire also bested The One in their match last Sunday behind Eric Barajas’ three goals with help from Chris Nelson who added two.

U18 NT A 3, Kanoa 0

The U18 A defeated Kanoa in their match up. U18 A’s Markus Toves led the way with two goals while Aloy Angeles contributed one.

MP United 6, Old B Bank 0

MP United topped Old B Bank with Razeff Altamirano and J.M. Rojas contributing two goals apiece to lead their team to victory. Alex Park and Yoshi Mafnas each landed one goal apiece.

DIVISION B

Saipan United 1, Shirley’s 0

Saipan United’s George Shokarev drilled the lone goal to carry his team to victory in their matchup last Tuesday. Shokarev scored the only goal of the game in the 47th minute.

Bangladesh FC 5, Women’s NT 1

Md. Titu Ahmed and Md. Soheal Akanda led the way for Bangladesh’s win over the Women’s National Team with two goals apiece with Mohammad Hossain adding another goal for insurance. Jannah Casarino scored the only goal for the Women’s National Team in the 63rd minute of the match last Thursday.