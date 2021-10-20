TanHoldings, Paire win season openers

Share











The Marianas Soccer League Fall Season kicked of last Sunday with TanHoldings Football Club and Paire Football Club prevailing in their respective games in the MSL Cup at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

TanHoldings waltzed past the Old B Bank in the first match in the division, 5-0, while Paire outclassed Eleven Tiger, 5-3.

Michitetu Mita powered TanHoldings to the lopsided win after firing three goals, while Joshua Waldo and Rakib Hassan added one goal apiece. Mita had back-to-back goals in the second half when he got his second in the 52nd minute and the third in the 66th, while his first was registered in the 27th. Waldo and Hassan scored in the 41st and 89th minute, respectively.

In the other MSL Cup game, Paire drew goals from five different players with Jireh Yobech hitting the board first in the 26th minute and followed by Ryuto Yanai (51st), Pete Loken (57th), Mareko Tekopua (64th), and Steve McKagan (78th).

Nick Holt delivered the first goal for Eleven Tiger in the 23rd minute, while the last two game from Tanapon Unsa, who found the back of the net in the 87th and 89th.

HAFA ADAI CUP

The One FC 3, Chang Bai Hu 1

In the final match of the opening week of the fall season, The One FC topped Chang Bai Hu.

Zhipeng Lin, Scott Kim, and Don Cabrera teamed up in handing The One FC the win in Week 1 of the competition. Lin scored right in the first minute, while Kim and Cabrera made their goals in the 11th and 38th.

Chang Bai Hu was silent in the entire first half and only avoided a shutout loss when Ming Guang Xu connected on his shot in the 77th minute.

Shirley’s FC 2, Bangladesh FC

Shirley’s also blanked Bangladesh FC for a winning start in the season.

Jack Phan and Hojin Woo nailed the pair of goals for Shirley’s with the former scoring in the 27th minute and the latter in the 60th.

Meanwhile, 10 teams are competing in the Hafa Adai Cup with Saipan United, Bangladesh Youth, Matansa, Island Star, the NMI U18 Women’s National Team, and Kanoa having their season debut this week.

In the MSL Cup, Kanoa will collide against the NMI Boys U18 National Team tonight for their first game of the season.