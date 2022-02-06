Tania sets 5K indoor CNMI record

Tania Tan has set the first-ever indoor 5K CNMI record and also the fastest recorded time for a women’s 5K—either inside or outside—in the Commonwealth during the Metropolitan Indoor Track & Field Championship last weekend at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in New York.

The 20-year-old Fordham University junior ran the 5K race with a time of 18:52.21 while finishing fourth in the competition.

“My goal for this race was to actually break 19 minutes in the 5K. I’ve never even broken 20 minutes officially before that, so this was a big goal, but with how I was doing in workouts, I was feeling like it was possible. And I ended up doing it! I guess this shows that if you put your mind to it and believe you could do it, you can,” she said in a social media message to Saipan Tribune.

Last month, Tan reset her own CNMI 3,000m record with a time of 10:57.58 in the Ramapo Season Opener indoor track at the Armory Track in New York City.

And like the Ramapo Season Opener, she acknowledged that the Metropolitan Championship was also a mental challenge.

“The race was mentally tough though. It was 25 laps because it’s a 200m indoor track, so that was also hard. But overall a good race and a good day for our women’s team!”

Along with finishing fourth, Tan and the Fordham women won the Metropolitan Indoor Track & Field Championship for the first time in team history.

Northern Marianas Athletics distance running coach and cross country director Dr. Ron Snyder congratulated Tan for another feather in her cap.

“Tania continues to prove that hard work and persistence pay off. I am looking forward to having her home this summer for the Oceanic Championships and the Pacific Mini Games where she will be an excellent ambassador for the CNMI. Go Tania!” he said.

When asked what event Tan will be competing in the upcoming events, Snyder said, “We are still working that out. Probably 3K and 5K. Now we have to see how the outdoor track season goes.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

