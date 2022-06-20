Team NMI run-rules Fiji, 17-0

Share











The CNMI National Baseball Team bounced back from a humiliating loss to Palau by also mercy run-ruling Fiji, 17-0, yesterday as the baseball competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 continued at the Francisco “Tan’Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field.

Team NMI scored seven runs in the first inning against Fiji and Fiji was unable to retaliate in the next five innings.

In the second inning, four more runs were scored by Team NMI, giving them a huge 11-0 lead over the lagging Fijians.

Starting pitcher Shane Yamada gave up just one hit but maintained zero runs all throughout his five innings pitched. Franko Nakamura came out in the sixth and last inning to deny Fiji from scoring at all.

Team NMI coach Deron U. Flores said, “the boys came in this game and picked up where we left off and tried to get back on the winning track… 17 runs. Shane had a hell of a game. Franko came out and threw a one-hitter.”

He added that they will be ready against team Solomon staring today at 2pm.

Solomon Islands lost to powerhouse Palau last Friday with a blowout score of 21-0, putting Solomon Islands at 0-1 in the standings.

Additionally, Palau is 2-0 in the leaderboard and is the team to beat, according to Flores. “They’re a good team, but I know my boys will show up to play… Our bats just got to come alive. Our pitching is coming around, our defense is there. We just got to come out and swing the bat and manufacture runs. They’re a great team, they have a great overall hitting team… great defense… We’re gonna come in and we’re going to be getting ready,” said Flores.

Guam is 1-1 in the standings after a loss to Team NMI in the opening baseball game last Thursday and after a win against Fiji last Saturday. Fiji is 0-2 in the standings.