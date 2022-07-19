Team Run Saipan completes ‘amazing’ experience

Share











Team NMI Run Saipan wrapped up their stint as ambassadors of Oceania during the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon with two of their members even taking part in a 5K run to start the marathon competition.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr., one of the runners of the 5K, said just being part of the Worlds was already a dream come true, but to be able to do the 5K was the icing on the cake.

“It was amazing. A lot of the runners came across the country. We had max participation. Believe in the Run, Kofuzi, various prominent running clubs and distinct runners, Asics corporate leaders and even their CEO and president were there. It was an impressive showing.”

Dela Cruz said he had never seen so many runners running 5Ks at the pace of 5:28/mile or faster during the mass running event.

“I’m pretty sure 200 people out of the 800 met this pace. This 5K was very unique and for sure something no one else will experience unless Asics pulls this again at the same caliber. What was even more impressive was the leaders of Asics America and Japan participated as well and led their employees from the front.”

To top it all off, the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting staff said Asics hosted a marathon after-party right off the course to showcase their new tech of shoes.

“The most insane part of this race was they were letting runners test drive their carbon-plate $250 super shoes for free by the hundreds. No one, not even Nike would ever do something like that. What topped this 5K was the fact we got to witness the world’s greatest marathoners start their race and we start right after. Then after we were done we had a front row seat to watch the marathon finish. I don’t know if anyone else can ever top the experience Asics just gave the running world,” he said.

Dela Cruz went on to thank World Athletics, Oceania Athletics Association, and Northern Marianas Athletics for making their trip to Oregon possible.

For Jenna Kong, Run Saipan vice president and Commonwealth Health Center physician, the trip to the World Championships was simply unforgettable.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see some of the world’s top athletes in track and field. The best part was going as part of a team—we enjoyed the shared experience and are so proud to be able to represent CNMI. It was gratifying to let others know about who we are as a running team and a people; we’ve made some great connections in the running world!”

Sildrey Veloria, meanwhile, said his first trip to the U.S. mainland will now forever be seared in his memory because of the experience in Eugene.

“It was my first time on American soil. The culture at Eugene was totally different from what I was used to on Saipan. The weather there was a lot cooler and I felt like I could run anytime of the day. Hopefully I can come back soon to Eugene.”

The Northern Marianas College student said it was also a thrill to meet different Olympians of different events from different countries.

“It was a different experience seeing it live in front of our eyes instead of watching it through the TV. I would like to thank Oceania Athletics, ASICS Corp., World Athletics. and Northern Marianas Athletics for a wonderful trip to Oregon and I hope to experience more great trips in the future,” he said.

Simon Necessito, who like Dela Cruz also ran the 5K, said he’s just glad to be part of Team Run Saipan.

“What’s good about events like these is that it is non-competitive. These are the moments where we don’t worry about time and we focus on building camaraderie through matching our fellow runner’s pace. I look forward to participating in more group runs in the near future!”

Like Veloria, it was also Dan Dan Middle School teacher’s first time in the U.S. mainland.

“This was my first time being on the continental side of the United States. Everything about Oregon took me by surprise. Temperatures, especially during the morning and evening, can get as low as 60 degree Fahrenheit. To be able to watch the World Athletics Championship this year made me feel electrified! I felt the hype with the crowd and each event was a memorable one for the books.”

Jalen Lucido thanked his lucky stars for agreeing to be part of Team Run Saipan when Dela Cruz asked him late last year.

“It was a great opportunity to be part of the Worlds. Watching it live and getting to see all the best athletes from around the world in person was amazing. It is definitely one of those experiences that comes once in a lifetime and I would never forget it. I’m so very grateful for my running team, if it wasn’t for the close-knit running group that I am a part of, I wouldn’t have been here. Thank God for Run Saipan,” said the recent graduate of University of Hawaii-Manoa.

A sixth member, Gerald Galang, missed the trip due to prior commitments.

Last November, Team NMI Run Saipan finished 1,596th out of 5,952 teams that competed in the ASICS World Ekiden 2021 after completing the 42-kilometer virtual relay in a time of 4:43.46. By completing the race, the team entered a shortlist of teams that potentially could get a shot at taking part in the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Needless to say, they got their tickets punched to Eugene and are now coming back home.