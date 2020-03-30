Telesource’s Tinian power plant contract expires tomorrow

Telesource CNMI Inc.’s contract with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. that started in 1997 to build and operate a power plant on Tinian is expiring tomorrow, Tuesday, and the company wants to continue its Tinian operation, according to CUC executive director Gary P. Camacho last Wednesday.

However, Camacho said Telesource must participate in a competitive process to continue operating the island’s 20-megawatt diesel power plant.

Tinian’s power plant generates an averages of 1.9 megawatt per day.

Camacho said they are working with Telesource and hoping to have a meeting with the company this week if they are available. “We’ll see exactly where we’re going. But we’re prepared to do what we need to do at the end of that meeting,” he said.

The executive director said CUC could issue a request for proposals, but that there are some things that they would like to get addressed under this current contract with Telesource. He said there are some pending requirements under the existing contract that Telesource is responsible for.

“We’re trying to address that and work with them, and seeing how we can do that,” Camacho said, adding that that CUC is working closely with the Office of the Attorney General in addressing some of those pending issues on the existing contract. He did not discuss what those pending issues are.

He said Telesource is currently still operating the power plant as April is officially the transition period.
“But, again, we’re meeting on how we can address these pending issues on the existing contract. So there are some things that we have to clarify. And, again, we’re working closely with the OAG on it,” he said.

Last January, Camacho disclosed that the CUC management wants to have a 20-year program with a contractor.

CUC legal counsel assistant attorney general Jose Mafnas Jr. earlier stated that there is going to be an invitation for bid for vendors.

The current $21.6-million contract started in September 1997.

Progress is slowly developing on the island again such as new businesses downtown, new homesteads under consideration, and the military diversion and training project.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
