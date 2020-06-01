Tennis education, coaching course for free

Share







As members of the CNMI tennis community awaits for the resumption of play on island, players, coaches, and parents are encouraged to take online courses with the International Tennis Federation for free.

Oceania Tennis Federation development officer Garry Purcell has announced last week the availability of tennis education and coaching course via the ITF Academy.

“To assist tennis coaches globally during this time of uncertainty, the ITF is making more resources on its ITF Academy platform available for free for the duration of this period,” OTF stated in its website.

“ITF Academy features a wealth of resources that will benefit coaches, parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to improve their own game. Hundreds of theory-led content pieces, including videos, articles and scientific research papers, are available on the ITF’s educational platform, enabling users to make tangible progress in their personal and professional development from home,” it added.

There are over 30 courses available and topics include introduction to strategy and tactics; ethics in coaching; goal setting; and tennis parents. Completion of these courses will only take about 20 minutes. This free offering will be beneficial for individuals who are considering coaching in the future, as OTF will require coaches wishing to attend regular workshops to first complete certain courses under this platform

“As it stands, we in the Pacific have very few registered users, which is something I would like to increase dramatically in the coming months. I will be tracking the number of active users on a monthly basis and would like to report a steady increase in activity from our region,” Purcell was quoted as saying in the OTF news release.

Junior players or volunteer coaches are also welcome to use the online resources, which are available at https://www.itf-academy.com. (Saipan Tribune)