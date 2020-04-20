Tenorio: Trusted rookie

By
|
Posted on Apr 21 2020
Share

Suffolk University’s Sunjoon Tenorio leaps for a header during their game against Lesley in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference of the NCAA Division III. (Suffolk University)

Sunjoon Tenorio’s impressive rookie season in the National Collegiate Athletics Association is highlighted not only by the individual awards he got, but also by the trust he earned from his collegiate squad.

“Although it was my first season, my teammates respected me and so did my coaches. The coaches trusted me to play multiple positions, and even play the offense through me in many games,” said Tenorio, who is back on island after completing his freshman year with the Suffolk University, an NCAA-Division III school in Boston.

Tenorio was named Rams’ Rookie of the Year and took the Team MVP honors after leading Suffolk in scoring with his 10 goals. He suited up in 15 out of the Rams’ 16 matches (he missed one as he had to play for the CNMI Men’s U19 National Team in the Asian Football Confederation U19 Championship 2020 Group G Qualifier in Cambodia) and was a starter in 12.

“My rookie season was a very eventful one. Although I got off to a slow start, I picked it up toward the middle of the season after I got used to the college soccer style of play. It was a very good season for me in the sense that I learned a lot from my rookie season,” the 19-year-old said.

Among those lessons are how to be patient and adapt to difficult situations.

“In the beginning of the season, we lost our head coach due to certain circumstances that were out of our control. Because of that, we had to deal with a coaching change, as well as learning a new style of play,” the former MP United Football Club team captain said.

Under a new system, Tenorio and company won their season debut only to drop their next three matches. It was then a seesaw performance for the Rams in the fall season and they finished the Great Northeast Athletic Conference with a 6-9-1 win-loss-draw record.

“There were definitely frustrating times, but I learned to be patient and give my best regardless of what situation we have been going through. I would say patience and adaptability were the best lessons I learned throughout my rookie season,” Tenorio said.

The CNMI striker also got his dose of the physicality of the game.

“Playing internationally for the NMI National Team, I am very used to playing against technically gifted players. In the U.S., players are not as technical as the internationals ones, but they are very physical. I had to learn to adapt to that part of the game. I struggled at the start, but after a few games I started to play better,” he said.

Meanwhile, out of their six victories, the Marianas High School graduate believes he played his best in the match against the No. 2 rank Norwich.

“I played as a center mid during the game, which meant that there was not only a lot of pressure on me to attack and distribute, but also defend and protect the back line. I scored the winner in the 78th minute off a counterattack, and that feeling was amazing, especially playing in front of our home fans. I would say that was my best game because of the way I played both offensively and defensively, and also because the level of opponent,” Tenorio said.

With his rookie year over, Tenorio is excited to surpass his freshman achievement when he suits up for the Rams anew

“My goal for next season is to improve my stats from last season, as well as help get my team to the playoffs. I had a fairly good season so it will not be easy to improve, but I will work toward that and play my best to achieve these goals,” he said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 21, 2020, 11:46 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune