Text notifications from CHCC Immunization Program

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Immunization Program will launch SMS text messaging reminders and notifications for people living in the CNMI on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. The purpose of these messages is to encourage the community to stay up-to-date with their immunizations and vaccine/office information. This service will go live this week of May 29, 2023.

What kinds of reminders or notifications can I receive?

SMS messages will be sent from +1 (888) 627-9613. We recommend saving this number in your contacts to ensure you are receiving official SMS text messages from the Immunization Program.

  • Child routine reminders: Designed for parents to receive text message reminders before your child’s immunizations are due (based on the 2023 Recommended Immunizations for Children by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
  • COVID-19 vaccine appointment reminders: Designed for patients of all ages (i.e., infants, children, teens, and adults) to receive text message reminders for a future immunization appointment date that has already been scheduled.
  • Other notifications: Designed for anyone to receive text message reminders that includes information about our clinic or vaccine updates.

When will I get the reminders?

You will receive SMS messages reminding you of upcoming recommended vaccines and future immunization appointments. The timing of these texts depends on the birthdate of the individual needing vaccines or a scheduled future appointment reminder (i.e., vaccine series requiring multiple doses).

Who should use this service?

Individuals living in the CNMI who use a mobile device. IT&E and Docomo users will not be charged.

Where can I get my child vaccinated?

Vaccines are available at the CHCC Immunization Clinic, Outpatient clinics (Children’s Clinic, Women’s Clinic, and Family Care Clinic), Tinian Health Center, Rota Health Center, outreach events, and/or partner clinics (MMC, MAP, KCHC). Individuals can also get vaccinated at their clinic.

If you wish to opt out of these SMS text reminders, visit our CHCC Immunization Clinic or contact (670) 236-8745, Monday to Saturday, 7:30am to 4:30pm.

2023 Recommended Immunizations for Children 0-6 years : www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/downloads/parent-ver-sch-0-6yrs.pdf

2023 Recommended Immunization for Children 6-17 years: www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/downloads/teen/parent-version-schedule-7-18yrs.pdf (CHCC)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

