Thai snack bar is now the Zaabder Thai Restaurant

Posted on Feb 03 2022
Zaabder Thai Restaurant’s is located right across Hannam Supermarket in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

The Zaabder Thai Snack Bar has changed its name to Zaabder Thai Restaurant and is now a full dine-in restaurant.

Monita Phonsan Paul, a graduate of Saipan Southern High School, said they opened for diners last July 13 and it has become sort of the go-to place for those pining for Thai food in the southern end of the island.

“We offer a variety of Thai food that are not offered here in the CNMI. We offer a variety of noodle soups ranging from regular noodle soup to tom yum-styled noodle soups. We also offer a dish that is inspired by my mother’s birth region in Thailand, that is khao khuk klapi (shrimp paste fried rice with five sides). It’s No. 2 in our menu,” she said.

As for their bestsellers, Paul said their diners seem to order a lot of sua rong hai (No. 38) and wonton soup (No. 26).

Zaabder Thai Restaurant’s som-tam-talay. (Contributed Photo)

Other Thai food on the menu are gaeng daeng (red curry with choice of chicken or shrimp), khai jiao (Thai-style fried egg), kuay tiew tomyum (savory noodle soup with a choice of pork or seafood topped with peanuts), and todd moo (Thai-style fried pork).

And for the new year, Zaabder Thai Restaurant has a new menu that includes a variety of Isaan-style papaya salads that come with raw or cooked seafood, Thai-style hotpot, crispy pork (No. 2), new tom yum dishes, and Vietnamese rolls (No. 64).

“We’ve introduced so much more delicious food that we welcome all patrons to check out. Business has been going well so far. We have many local patrons and everyone enjoys the food. We’re fortunate to get 100% customer support,” she said.

Paul earlier said their restaurant is named as such because “zaabder” means “delicious” in the Thai-Isaan language. Paul said their location in Koblerville is ideal because there’s not much businesses selling food in the southern part of Saipan.

Zaabder Thai Restaurant’s fried pork. (Contributed Photo)

“The community has been very happy and supportive that we have chosen this location and our high quality but affordable food is our main perk,” she said.

Zaabder Thai Restaurant is located right across Hannam Supermarket in Koblerville and has room for 25 guests under COVID-19 restrictions. It’s open everyday from Monday to Sunday, 10:30am-9pm. For reservations or to order in advance, call 670-285-4481.

“We welcome all foodies and patrons who are willing to taste our delicious authentic Thai cuisine,” said Paul.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
