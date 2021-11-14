Thanks and More at the Quarantine Door

Share











These sonnets signal my return to the CNMI and giving of thanks for a safe return home. I’m on a five-day quarantine and appreciate all that the CNMI is doing to make the islands safe. It has been wonderful to see so many of my former students working on the COVID-19 prevention teams at the airport and here at Kanoa Resort. Thank you to everyone concerned. Happy Thanksgiving todu taotao CNMI!

Thanks, No Thanks, Drawing Blanks

I have much to be thankful for as I grow old

and more to come in this beautiful universe

some things get no thanks as I reach eternal cold

forgotten as my short term memory grows worse

joy watching children learn to walk up and down stairs

no thanks to the grouchy guy objecting to my

wife planting flowers; I love her long silver white hairs

thanks to gazing at the moon after evening showers

I remember my sisters birthday not my own

emailing my 86 year old French teacher

chat with her 56 years later on a cell phone

told her how much she taught me when I reach her

thankful my long term memory is doing well

giving thanks that only passing time will tell.

Thanks Giving to Continued Living

thanks, learning how to swim in a public swimming pool

no thanks for the snowball shoved down the back of my shirt

remembering friends’ jokes from middle and high school

fun as a young boy playing in mud puddles and dirt

for my former students married in church today

a small rainbow at low tide on Kanoa Beach

seeing friendly smiles when someone says Hafa Adai

workers at SPN airport quarantine I used to teach

for my youngest sister’s homemade blueberry pies

my oldest brother’s kids canning moose and fish

brother Peter’s jokes always ending with surprise

my mother’s wonderful cooking on every dish

giving thanks daily not just one time every year

a prayer of thanks for food and those I hold dear.

Thanks and more Out the Quarantine Door

Remember Beatle John Lennon’s song Isolation?

it’s been an earworm since I entered quarantine

I was quarantined on 10/2021 in another location

the house where I grew up was the tranquil scene

two flights to upstate NY to visit my ailing brother

***

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.