Literary Nook

Thanks and More Out the Quarantine Door

By
|
Posted on Nov 23 2021

Tag: , ,
Share

This revision completes the five lines at the end of my Literary Nook submission published on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Quarantine in Limbo: A Purgatory Story

“Sitting here in Limbo waiting for the tide to flow,
sitting here in Limbo knowing that I have to go”
—Lyrics excerpt from Sitting In Limbo by Jimmy Cliff.

Last year my older sister put me in quarantine
14 days where I grew up in upstate New York
2 flights coast to coast to visit my ailing brother
I had no objections to the old familiar scene
in isolation when it was time for knife and fork
I ate in the kitchen of our departed mother
out back were woods and overgrown roads
I walked in fall foliage where I did as a boy
to safely see my brother brought me great joy
I was allowed to get water from the kitchen sink
Then came a Tantalus tease hard to forget .
10 days next to the sea my feet never got wet
Tantalus tried to serve his son for food to guests
his punishment being unable to reach food or drink
our word “tantalizing” comes from that Greek myth.
Now in Saipan for ten days into quarantine I go
“sitting here in Limbo” between heaven and hell
what this pandemic purgatory is like I can’t tell
at a seaside resort in a 5th floor isolated room
dreading a positive test and impending doom
three meals daily and some fresh vegan meals
I’m learning how a life in limbo isolation feels
though pandemic purgatory is not that great
there’s time for writing and putting on weight.
Ten days inside a room is really quite a bore
but the delta COVID variant is hard to ignore.
Stay safe, give thanks for those helping us.

***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY CONNOLLY

Related Posts

0

New book looks at CNMI’s political and economic issues

Posted On Nov 23 2021
, By
0

The Ballad of Kyle Rittenhouse*

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
0

CNMI, Guam, PR to benefit from $222M USDA funding

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
0

CNMI is awarded $672K so it could hire more cops

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 19, 2021

Posted On Nov 19 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 23, 2021, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune