Thanksgiving Fiesta at MCS

Before the Thanksgiving break, the Mount Carmel School community gathered to celebrate its annual Thanksgiving Fiesta. After a two-year hiatus, the MCS school community was able to celebrate with a complete Thanksgiving Mass and a Thanksgiving feast.
Fr. Kenneth Masong leads Mount Carmel School’s annual Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. In his homily, Masong shares with Mount Carmel School students the importance of valuing one’s family, friends, and God, especially during the season of Thanksgiving. (Photos by MCS)
The Mount Carmel School community listens to Fr. Ken Masong’s homily during the recent Thanksgiving Mass.
Mount Carmel School students start their Thanksgiving celebration with a Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Gifts from the Mount Carmel School community were given during offertory during the annual Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
As part of Mount Carmel School’s tradition, the school community donates boxes of canned goods to Karidat for those who need food for the holiday season.
Mount Carmel School students gather for a Thanksgiving meal during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta at the school’s cafeteria.
As part of the school’s tradition, Mount Carmel School’s seniors distribute food for its student body during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.
Mount Carmel School students are all smiles with the delicious food provided by the school and catered by Herman’s Modern Bakery, LSG, and Kalayaan Inc. during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.
Mount Carmel School’s leadership team and employees gather for a group photo during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.
Mount Carmel School students are happy to celebrate together during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.
