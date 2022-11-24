Thanksgiving Fiesta at MCS

By
|
Posted on Nov 25 2022

Tag:
Share

Before the Thanksgiving break, the Mount Carmel School community gathered to celebrate its annual Thanksgiving Fiesta. After a two-year hiatus, the MCS school community was able to celebrate with a complete Thanksgiving Mass and a Thanksgiving feast.

Fr. Kenneth Masong leads Mount Carmel School’s annual Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. In his homily, Masong shares with Mount Carmel School students the importance of valuing one’s family, friends, and God, especially during the season of Thanksgiving.  (Photos by MCS)

 

The Mount Carmel School community listens to Fr. Ken Masong’s homily during the recent Thanksgiving Mass.

 

Mount Carmel School students start their Thanksgiving celebration with a Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

 

Gifts from the Mount Carmel School community were given during offertory during the annual Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

 

As part of Mount Carmel School’s tradition, the school community donates boxes of canned goods to Karidat for those who need food for the holiday season.

 

Mount Carmel School students gather for a Thanksgiving meal during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta at the school’s cafeteria.

 

Mount Carmel School students gather for a Thanksgiving meal during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta at the school’s cafeteria.

 

Mount Carmel School students gather for a Thanksgiving meal during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta at the school’s cafeteria.

 

As part of the school’s tradition, Mount Carmel School’s seniors distribute food for its student body during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.

 

Mount Carmel School students are all smiles with the delicious food provided by the school and catered by Herman’s Modern Bakery, LSG, and Kalayaan Inc. during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.

 

Mount Carmel School’s leadership team and employees gather for a group photo during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.

 

Mount Carmel School students are happy to celebrate together during the annual Thanksgiving Fiesta.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NMIFA
0

SSHS steals win against MCS in last minute of HS soccer

Posted On Nov 17 2022
, By
Tatagas
0

Tatagas get curtain call in middle school soccer

Posted On Oct 17 2022
, By
0

MCS holds Cultural Day celebration

Posted On Oct 10 2022
, By
NMIFA
0

SIS undefeated so far in MS soccer

Posted On Oct 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 25, 2022, 2:04 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune