Thanksgiving message

Share











“Thank you” is a powerful and wonderful word. It can put a big smile on a person’s face. But it is very powerful because it can spring an emotion that would last a lifetime. Each of us has been blessed with many good things that drive us to do more for others. Each of us has also been blessed with many challenges that drove us to do better. We must be thankful for everything in our lives. This Thanksgiving Day, let us take a moment to express our gratitude to those who were there for us and let us also continue to help others in need and thank our Lord for His continuous blessings for us.

We thank all our veterans and active service members, frontline workers, federal agencies, corporate partners, and countless others for their dedication and selfless devotion to make Saipan a better place to live, work, visit, and raise a family. You are the heart and soul of our community.

May God bless you all and happy Thanksgiving!

***

David M. Apatang is mayor of the municipality of Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.