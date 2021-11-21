Literary Nook

The Ballad of Kyle Rittenhouse*

By
|
Posted on Nov 22 2021

Tag: , ,
Share

A shooter on dark city streets
17 on the scene with an AR-15
shoots three people he meets
why did he bring a gun that day?
use it on others and walk away
leaving a bloody deadly scene
Kyle answered? about the gun
as if he thought it a toy for fun
“I thought it was cool.”

When he was 17 he bought an AR-15
and took that high-tech gun downtown
subsequently mowed three people down
he says out of self-defense and fear
found not guilty after turning eighteen
cried like a baby twice during the trial
he had been successful for two years
families of the dead men did not smile
they continue lifelong sorrow and tears.

*Teen shooter found not guilty in Kenosha, Wisconsin trial

***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY CONNOLLY

Related Posts

0

CNMI, Guam, PR to benefit from $222M USDA funding

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
0

CNMI is awarded $672K so it could hire more cops

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 23 new cases in CNMI

Posted On Nov 19 2021
, By
0

CNMI updates entry protocol

Posted On Nov 19 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 19, 2021

Posted On Nov 19 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2021

Posted On Nov 18 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 22, 2021, 12:10 PM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune