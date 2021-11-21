Literary Nook
The Ballad of Kyle Rittenhouse*
A shooter on dark city streets
17 on the scene with an AR-15
shoots three people he meets
why did he bring a gun that day?
use it on others and walk away
leaving a bloody deadly scene
Kyle answered? about the gun
as if he thought it a toy for fun
“I thought it was cool.”
When he was 17 he bought an AR-15
and took that high-tech gun downtown
subsequently mowed three people down
he says out of self-defense and fear
found not guilty after turning eighteen
cried like a baby twice during the trial
he had been successful for two years
families of the dead men did not smile
they continue lifelong sorrow and tears.
*Teen shooter found not guilty in Kenosha, Wisconsin trial
***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.