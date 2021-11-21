The Ballad of Kyle Rittenhouse*

Share











A shooter on dark city streets

17 on the scene with an AR-15

shoots three people he meets

why did he bring a gun that day?

use it on others and walk away

leaving a bloody deadly scene

Kyle answered? about the gun

as if he thought it a toy for fun

“I thought it was cool.”

When he was 17 he bought an AR-15

and took that high-tech gun downtown

subsequently mowed three people down

he says out of self-defense and fear

found not guilty after turning eighteen

cried like a baby twice during the trial

he had been successful for two years

families of the dead men did not smile

they continue lifelong sorrow and tears.

*Teen shooter found not guilty in Kenosha, Wisconsin trial

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.