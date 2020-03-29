‘The Crank’ emulates Rocky

Share







Frank “The Crank” Camacho takes as inspiration from the movie “Rocky IV” as he prepares for his battle against Brazil’s Alan Patrick “Nuguette” Silva Alves in the UFC Fight Night 173.

“Currently with the whole quarantine lockdown situation, I am doing my best training at home. I feel like Rocky in Rocky IV preparing to fight Drago, training with no training partners and training with the basic necessities. It’s cool as I get to really focus on the internal part of being a fighter and martial artist,” said Camacho.

The Marianas pride was referring to the 1985 movie starring Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. In the movie, Balboa was pitted against Ivan Drago (played by Dolph Lundgren), who used high-tech equipment, a team of trainers and doctors, and regular doses of anabolic steroids to get ready for their highly anticipated showdown. While Drago was too “fancy” with his training, Balbo went old school, as he had roadwork in a remote place in Russia and used farm equipment in his workouts.

As for Camacho, he trains at his home in Guam and supplements his regular workout with some household chores. He keeps himself fit and busy by working at their backyard, digging and planting trees using garden and farm equipment. He also utilizes some gym equipment that he got from his friends and family members.

“I’m lucky I have a treadmill, punching bag, and other equipment my dad has helped me get for proper home training. Custom Fitness Guam helped me out by lending me an airdyne for cardio work as well. Spike22 manager Mark Mendiola also dropped off some weights and kettle bells to help with some strength work at home,” the 30-year-old MMA veteran said.

Camacho’s bout against Silva Alves is scheduled for April 25 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The UFC Fight Night 173 and other events under the MMA promotion company have been suspended, indefinitely, due to the COVID-19 and whether Camacho’s duel with Silva Alves will push through or move to a later date, the Team Oyama standout will still keep himself busy and ready for his opponent.

“Alan Patrick is a super athlete. He is very athletic, explosive, and fast. He is a BJJ black belt as well. He does drop his hands in exchanges,” said Camacho, who hopes to improve his 22-8 record when he challenges the Fuzion X-Cel bet.

The 36-year-old Silva Alves owns a 15-2 record (four wins via TKO, two by submissions, and nine off decisions). He last fought in October 2018 and lost (KO/elbows) to Scott Holtzman in the much-publicized UFC 229 that featured Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. Silva Alves won his first 12 fights before Mairkbek Taisumov ended his win streak in 2015 in UFC Fight Night 69 when the latter earned a TKO (head kick and punches) victory at the 1:30 mark of the second round.

“I gotta stay sharp and clean, like how I did with my previous fight with Nick Hein and I am confident in a solid performance,” Camacho said when asked how will he approach his encounter with Silva Alves.

Camacho’s bout with the Brazilian would be his first this season, kicking off his new four-fight deal with UFC.