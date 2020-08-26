‘The Crank’ foe: I’ll put him to sleep

Share











Frank “The Crank” Camacho’s opponent, Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver, has sent a strong warning to the Marianas warrior, saying he will put him into sleep.

In the Fight Bananas’ Podcast hosted by MMA expert Dave Van Auken this week, Weaver said he is going all out in their UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 12, as he needs one big win to prove he deserves to be in the company of the best fighters in the world.

“I just need one big performance win to get up there. I had some bumpy roads in my career, but during those times after going those bumps, I came out hard,” said Weaver, who holds a 15-5 record and 1-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Alabama native prevailed in his UFC debut against Rodrigo Vargas in UFC Fight Night 167 in February this year, but failed to impress MMA fans and experts, as Weaver won via disqualification (illegal knee) late in the first round. The 28-year-old then returned to the octagon cage on May 30 only to lose to Roosevelt Roberts via submission (rear-naked choke) at the 3:29 mark of the second round

Weaver took the fight against Roberts just eight days before their duel and admitted he lacked enough preparations due to the short notice. Against Camacho, Weaver believes he is heading into the right directions as far as training for the battle is concerned, as he has six to eight weeks to prepare.

“I am at the gym, picking up techniques from guys I am working with. We’re working on a game plan. I am working on my natural strength, I grapple like a bull, and working on being a sniper, assassin out there,” Weaver said.

Like Camacho, Weaver badly needs the win in next month’s bout, as he has two fights left in his UFC contract and the results of their lightweight encounter will determine whether he gets another deal with the biggest MMA promotion company in the world.

“Frank is a tough guy, but I need to see him sleep or get him beat up badly. I will come out to crank ‘The Crank.’ I’ll put him to sleep. That’s if I don’t knock him out first,” said Weaver, who trains with the American Top Team in Florida.

Camacho is in California with Team Oyama for a training camp, too, and will head to Las Vegas a week before the last bout in his second contract with the UFC.