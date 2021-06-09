‘The Crank’ out of UFC 263

Frank “The Crank” Camacho shows he is still in good spirits despite coming out of a multi-vehicle collision that resulted in him withdrawing from the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship 263 Figueiredo vs Moreno 2 on June 12. (Contributed Photo)

A multiple-vehicle collision yesterday morning has resulted in the withdrawal of Frank “The Crank” Camacho from the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship 263 Figueiredo vs Moreno 2 on June 12.

In a statement from Camacho, although grateful to have walked away from the incident in one piece, he is heartbroken that he has to withdraw from the fight set for this coming Saturday.

“Unfortunately, I was in a serious multi-vehicle collision this morning. I’m a little beat up from the accident, and I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to withdraw from my fight Saturday at UFC 263, but, I’m very grateful to walk away from the accident in one piece, and I know this is just a detour in my fighting career,” he said.

Camacho, who was set to return to the ring after one year away from fighting as a result of the COVID-19, said he apologizes for the any inconvenience the accident has brought to UFC.

“I’d like to extend my apologies for the inconvenience this accident has brought upon my opponent and the UFC, and my wife, Sarah, and I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their concern and support at this time,” he said.

According to updates from Cuki Alvarez, Camacho’s cornerman and fellow victim in the accident, herniation on Camacho’s C7 and T1 spine as a result of the accident was ultimately the reason for Camacho’s withdrawal from the event.

“Test results from the MRI determined and confirmed herniation on [Camacho’s] C7 and T1 spine and it’s because of this that Frank is forced to withdraw from his bout in UFC 263,” he said.

Alvarez said in the early hours of June 8, Los Angeles time, he and Camacho were involved in a vehicular collision involving at least four other vehicles along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles.

“Earlier today, Frank and I were involved in a multiple car accident on the 405 Freeway on our way back from Redondo Beach en route to Irvine, California. We are OK but the other four vehicles didn’t fare so well,” he said.

It was only after Camacho was transported to the Los Alamitos Medical Center that Camacho reported pain in his shoulder, head, and neck, that prompted medical staff to conduct an X-ray and a CT Scan, Alvarez said.

“Frank had to be transported by ambulance to the Los Alamitos Medical Center nearby where the medical staff did X-rays and a CT Scan after complaining of head, shoulder, and neck pain,” he said.

According to various mixed marital arts media outlets, as a result of UFC lightweight veteran Camacho being forced to withdraw from his upcoming UFC 263 showdown against Matt Frevola, matchmakers have called upon Terrence McKinney to fill the now open spot for this weekend’s event.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

