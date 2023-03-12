Share











The Ides of March marks the 15th day of March in the Roman calendar. A soothsayer told Julius Caesar one month before March 15 that he would be in danger in the next 30 days. Exactly 30 days later in Rome on March 15, 44 B.C., Emperor Julius Caesar was assassinated, the event recorded by the Roman poet Terence.

William Shakespeare used the line “beware the ides of March” in 1601 in his tragic play, Julius Caesar. The phrase has since entered the English language as a superstitious warning of imminent danger. What follows is the last half of my sonnet “Caveat Emptor – Ignoring the Ides of March” published a few years ago here in the Saipan Tribune. A new poem for the same date follows it.

“Pay no heed to gossips in a town without pity

Wash hands frequently don’t panic about the virus

Physician heal thyself the ancient Greek doctor said

Look for ethical leaders and scientific truth to inspire us

Apply whatever common sense is already in your head

Careful what you wish for you might someday get it

Who the hell said it? You might as well just forget it.”



The Ides of March? Fuhgeddaboudit



Beware the ides of March? Uh, fuhgeddaboudit

you might best beware of the big blabbermouth

white collar criminals with white shirts full of starch

those who say “truth isn’t truth” north is not south

folks who dye their hair green on the 17th of March

many implausible political conspiracy theories

and those who do not want you to ever doubt it



Be wary of eating any food while watching TV

and watching all those ads about personal body

problems selling underwear medicine and deodorant

you don’t ever plan on trying them and have no plans

on buying them but those ads will surely give you

indigestion or make you sick to your stomach for free



The problems plagues and pricey cost of any superstition

may substantially deteriorate a healthy mental condition

get off the couch take a walk go swimming at the beach

healthy living and thinking is well within your reach.

