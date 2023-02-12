The Power Team is coming Saipan to perform at AMP

A group of athletes who perform exhibitions of power, strength, and speed, called The Power Team, will be performing at the American Memorial Park on Feb.22-25, from 7pm to 8pm, and on Feb. 26, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm.

For more information, contact Saipan Community Church pastor Steve Dame via email at pastorsteve@saipancommunityschool.com or call (670) 484-7742.

According to a press release from the group, The Power Team has performed inspired, and motivated audiences in every state and in over 40 countries for over 30 years.

“These giant men, many weighing over 300 lbs, can blow up hot water bottles like balloons, snap baseball bats like twigs, lift telephone poles overhead, rip phone books and license plates like pieces of paper, and smash walls of ice and concrete.

“The Power Team has several world record holders, former NFL football players, and professional wrestlers. They have been endorsed by over 50 governors, senators, and congressmen for their positive contribution to the lives of America’s families.

“In 1976, The Power Team became the “Original” strength team and evangelistic association, utilizing visually explosive feats of strength to communicate positive messages to audiences in churches, civic centers, stadiums, and coliseums all across the nation, as well as the world. They have been featured in People magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, and on the popular TV shows, Walker, Texas Ranger, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and most recently, several appearances on Steve Harvey’s Big Time Show on the WB, watched by an estimated 20 million. They have also been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN, and even spoofed on Saturday Night Live and Mad TV on the Fox network. For over 10 years they have had their own television show called The Power Connection, viewed by millions around the world each week.

Matt Bricks Timber of The Power Team performs a signature stunt. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“The Power Team has performed in over 26,000 school assemblies over the past 20 years and is ranked as one of the top school assemblies in the nation. Believing that inspiration and motivation equals academic and personal achievement, they tackle the tough issues of drugs, alcohol, violence, abstinence, peer pressure, and suicide.

“Schools appreciate the ability of The Power Team to customize the topics, content, and presentations to match their audiences. From elementary ages to high school, young people all over the world have been challenged and changed by their positive messages.

“The various members of The Power Team is among America’s most sought-after speakers, encouraging people to live a life of excellence and challenging them to be the best that they can be. The Power Team has an unparalleled history, with proven effective methods, that churches, corporations, cities and organizations utilize to draw people from all walks of life reaching their communities with powerful, life-changing messages of hope and inspiration.” (PR)

