‘There are other quarantine violators’

It wasn’t just David Butterfield who violated mandatory quarantine, according to Governor’s COVID-19 Taskforce chair Warren Villagomez, and that they are still awaiting word from the Office of the Attorney General criminal division whether these persons will be brought to court for leaving quarantine facilities.

During a weekly press briefing last Friday, Villagomez said that discussion remain ongoing between the task force and Office of the Attorney General’s chief prosecutor on whether Butterfield, along with others, will be charged and tried in court for allegedly escaping the Kanoa Quarantine Facility without an all-clear from the task force.

“I have been in discussion with the AG’s criminal chief prosecutor. …We’re getting details and more information but we’re working on those violators. It’s not just [Butterfield], so we’ll provide more updates down the road,” he said.

DPS arrested Butterfield last month after he fled the Kanoa Resort six days into his mandatory quarantine.