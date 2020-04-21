THINGS TO KNOW

Posted on Apr 22 2020

As of April 21, 2020. All information may change without prior notice. For corrections and additions to this list, send an email to editor@saipantribune.com or chevy_alipio@saipantribune.com, or call 235-6397 or 235-2440.

Saipan municipal ID renewals

Effective April 27, 2020 the Office of the Mayor of Saipan’s ID section will be providing an online submission and scheduled curbside pick-up service for municipal ID renewals. Get more information by clicking the link at www.saipantribune.com.

PUA Fact Sheet

Fact sheet on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the CNMI. For more information on the PUA program, review Unemployment Insurance Program Letter (UIPL) No. 16-20 at https://wdr.doleta.gov/directives/corr_doc.cfm?docn=4628. See FACT SHEET at link on www.saipantribune.com.

BECQ continues to provide services

The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality is be providing limited services to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Get more details by clicking on the link at www.saipantribune.com.

USDA aid for rural residents, businesses, communities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development has taken a number of actions to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. To learn more, go to https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_RD_SA_COVID19_CUMULATIVEUpdate04152020.pdf

WHO UPDATE

Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19. See link at www.saipantribune.com.

BANK HOURS

• Bank of Hawaii: Monday to Friday – 9am to 1pm (Saturdays closed)
• Bank of Guam Chalan Kanoa: Closed temporarily
• Bank of Guam Garapan: Monday to Friday – 9am-1pm; Saturday closed
• First Hawaiian Bank Oleai: Monday to Friday – 9am- 1pm; Saturday closed
• First Hawaiian Bank Gualo Rai: Monday to Friday – 9am- 1pm; Saturday closed

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

• USPS Chalan Kanoa: Monday to Friday – 8:30am-4pm; Sat 9am-12pm
• USPS San Vicente: Monday to Friday – 12pm-5:30pm; Sat 12pm-3pm

SUPERMARKETS

For a list of the status of open and closed stores and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

RESTAURANTS

For a list of the status of open and closed restaurants and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

OTHER BUSINESSES:

For a list of their business operations status, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

MEDICAL SERVICES

For a list of the status of open and closed medical services and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

HOTELS

For a partial list of the status of open and closed hotels and those with limited hours, see link at www.saipantribune.com.

ONLINE RESOURCES

