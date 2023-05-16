Tina Sablan to serve as NMC graduation keynote speaker

By
|
Posted on May 17 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Tina Sablan

Former gubernatorial candidate and House representative Christina-Marie “Tina” E. Sablan has been selected by Northern Marianas College’s Class of 2023 to be the keynote speaker at the college’s 42nd Commencement Exercise this Friday.

“Her extensive experience and tireless dedication to public service make her an inspiration to us all,” Class of 2023 representative Charlie Bell Foster said. “Tina’s commitment to making a difference, her deep understanding of the issues that affect our island community, and her ability to effect meaningful change are unparalleled.”

Sablan was elected to the CNMI Legislature in 2007 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2020. Throughout her tenure, Sablan has pursued legislation aimed at benefiting the community, such as initiatives to restore the Earned Income Tax Credit, strengthen the CNMI Medicaid Agency, reform the medical referral program, update tobacco tax laws, establish protections against discrimination for LGBTQ individuals, improve access to mental health care services, and secure increased funding for public education, healthcare, and critical social services.

In 2022, Sablan ran for CNMI governor, forming a historic all-female tandem with her running mate, then-representative Leila Staffler, under the Democratic Party. Their campaign focused on promoting good governance and creating a safe, just, healthy, and beautiful Commonwealth. Acknowledging her leadership and expertise, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios appointed Sablan as the administration’s senior policy advisor earlier this year. In this role, she continues to prioritize sustainable development and collaborates with regional and national partners to drive positive change.

Sablan’s educational background includes an undergraduate degree in Conservation Science from the College of Santa Fe, as well as a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning and a graduate certificate in Conflict Resolution from the University of Hawaii-Manoa.

NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D., expressed enthusiasm for Sablan’s selection as this year’s keynote speaker.

“We are honored to have Tina Sablan as our keynote speaker,” Deleon Guerrero said. “She is a servant leader whose integrity and passion have made our Commonwealth a better place for all. I look forward to hearing her deliver an address that will inspire our graduates to not only follow in her footsteps, but blaze their own trails as well.”

The 42nd Commencement Exercise, where close to 300 graduates will receive their degrees, will be held at the Marianas High School Gymnasium on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 4pm. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the college’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NMC.Proa. For more information, visit www.marianas.edu. (NMC)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

NMC and TSLF present 10 students with scholarships

Posted On May 10 2023
, By
0

Samuel F. McPhetres’ legacy is honored at NMC

Posted On May 08 2023
, By
0

NMC student selected for Hollings Summer Preparatory Program

Posted On May 02 2023
, By
0

NMC students inducted to Sigma Beta Delta honor society

Posted On May 01 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support creating a new investigative division within the Office of the Attorney General that will focus on public corruption cases?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 17, 2023, 6:21 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune