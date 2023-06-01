Tinian honors fallen heroes with unveiling of monument

Share











The island of Tinian paid tribute to servicemembers who have fallen in the line of duty with the unveiling of the Fallen Soldier Monument at the Tinian Veteran’s Memorial Park last Monday, May 29, 2023, during a solemn Memorial Day ceremony.

Tinian leaders, lawmakers, military guests, veterans, community members, and families of fallen heroes gathered at the Tinian Veterans Memorial Park at 10am for the unveiling, which showed an upside-down firearm topped with a helmet and a pair of combat boots.

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan expressed sincere appreciation for the service and sacrifice of fallen heroes and their families and stated that the memorial project was funded by the 23rd Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation.

“This project stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering courage and selflessness of our fallen soldiers, and a small token of our gratitude and immense appreciation for the continued service and sacrifice of our brothers and sisters in the U.S. Armed Forces. This tribute also expresses our appreciation to the families of our servicemembers that have allowed their loved ones to join the fight for the greater good of our nation,” he said.

Aldan also acknowledged the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, and Lt. Anthony Anason, the officer in charge of NMCB 5. “Since they’ve been on Tinian, they have become a fundamental part of our community and great partners of the municipality, assisting where they are needed.”

Anason expressed appreciation for being made a part of the Memorial Day ceremony on Tinian. Together with Lt. Joseph Plunkett, they extend their gratitude for the enduring partnership with Tinian and the entire Marianas.

Plaques were also presented to the NMCB 5, followed by the laying of wreaths.

The event was also attended by Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs special assistant Daniel I. Aquino. The Tinian Junior Senior High School’s Stallion Battalion Color Guard performed the posting of colors. Fr. Brigido Bagunas led the invocation.

Before the ceremony ended, the Tinian Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, along with the Department of Public Safety, performed a water salute and memorial sirens. (Saipan Tribune)