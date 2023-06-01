Tinian honors fallen heroes with unveiling of monument

By
|
Posted on Jun 02 2023
Share

The island of Tinian pays tribute to servicemembers who have fallen in the line of duty with the unveiling of the Fallen Soldier Monument at the Tinian Veteran’s Memorial Park last Monday, May 29, 2023, during a solemn Memorial Day ceremony. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The island of Tinian paid tribute to servicemembers who have fallen in the line of duty with the unveiling of the Fallen Soldier Monument at the Tinian Veteran’s Memorial Park last Monday, May 29, 2023, during a solemn Memorial Day ceremony.

Tinian leaders, lawmakers, military guests, veterans, community members, and families of fallen heroes gathered at the Tinian Veterans Memorial Park at 10am for the unveiling, which showed an upside-down firearm topped with a helmet and a pair of combat boots.

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan expressed sincere appreciation for the service and sacrifice of fallen heroes and their families and stated that the memorial project was funded by the 23rd Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation.

“This project stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering courage and selflessness of our fallen soldiers, and a small token of our gratitude and immense appreciation for the continued service and sacrifice of our brothers and sisters in the U.S. Armed Forces. This tribute also expresses our appreciation to the families of our servicemembers that have allowed their loved ones to join the fight for the greater good of our nation,” he said.

The Fallen Soldier Monument at the Tinian Veterans Memorial Park. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Aldan also acknowledged the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, and Lt. Anthony Anason, the officer in charge of NMCB 5. “Since they’ve been on Tinian, they have become a fundamental part of our community and great partners of the municipality, assisting where they are needed.”

Anason expressed appreciation for being made a part of the Memorial Day ceremony on Tinian. Together with Lt. Joseph Plunkett, they extend their gratitude for the enduring partnership with Tinian and the entire Marianas.

Plaques were also presented to the NMCB 5, followed by the laying of wreaths.

The event was also attended by Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs special assistant Daniel I. Aquino. The Tinian Junior Senior High School’s Stallion Battalion Color Guard performed the posting of colors. Fr. Brigido Bagunas led the invocation.

Before the ceremony ended, the Tinian Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, along with the Department of Public Safety, performed a water salute and memorial sirens. (Saipan Tribune)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 2, 2023, 6:14 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune