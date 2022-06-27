Tinian Mayor Aldan seeks re-election

Share











Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan said over the weekend that he is seeking re-election under the Republican Party in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election to ensure the municipality’s continued progress.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about his re-election plans, Aldan said his ambitious goals include creating a highly functioning alternative energy community and developing a zero-waste management program. The mayor said he also wants to develop new industries to rebuild Tinian’s local economy.

Aldan underscored the need to strengthen the municipality’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies to rebuild the island’s infrastructure and provide employment and business opportunities for local businesses.

The mayor said he always put Tinian’s people first and continues to fight every day for what they deserve. “There are many great things that are anticipated to come for the municipality,” he said.

Aldan was first elected as mayor in November 2018. He recalled that the beginning of his term was very challenging because Super Typhoon Yutu had just literally devastated Tinian weeks prior to the election.

He said he faced enormous challenges and pushed through during the most trying time.

It is not clear yet whether Aldan will be running unopposed in this election.