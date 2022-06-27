Tinian Mayor Aldan seeks re-election

Goals include creating alternative energy community, zero waste management program
By
|
Posted on Jun 28 2022
Share

Edwin P. Aldan

Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan said over the weekend that he is seeking re-election under the Republican Party in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election to ensure the municipality’s continued progress.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about his re-election plans, Aldan said his ambitious goals include creating a highly functioning alternative energy community and developing a zero-waste management program. The mayor said he also wants to develop new industries to rebuild Tinian’s local economy.

Aldan underscored the need to strengthen the municipality’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies to rebuild the island’s infrastructure and provide employment and business opportunities for local businesses.

The mayor said he always put Tinian’s people first and continues to fight every day for what they deserve. “There are many great things that are anticipated to come for the municipality,” he said.
Aldan was first elected as mayor in November 2018. He recalled that the beginning of his term was very challenging because Super Typhoon Yutu had just literally devastated Tinian weeks prior to the election.
He said he faced enormous challenges and pushed through during the most trying time.

It is not clear yet whether Aldan will be running unopposed in this election.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, how would you rate your level of satisfaction in the quality of the livestream of any of the games in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 28, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s NNW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune