Tinian’s Natibu Park gets new outdoor furniture

Acting governor Jude Hofschneider, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, Sen. Karl King-Nabors, 18th Tinian Municipal Council vice chair Thomasa Mendiola, Homeland Security director Dennis Mendiola, Frank Lee Borja of the Public School System’s Haligi Aware, and Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services deputy commissioner Ray Dela Cruz Jr. sit at the newly installed marble tables.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Tinian Pride Heart Monument at the Tinian Natibu Park just got more accommodating with the installation of outdoor marble tables and chairs that were unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last June 23.

The ceremony, which was led by the Municipality of Tinian and Aguiguan, concluded the activities for this year’s Pride Month celebration with what was billed as a “Sit at this table with PRIDE” ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Acting governor Jude Hofschneider, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, members of the Tinian leadership, government officials, Haligi Aware, community members, and the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Natibu Park for the unveiling of the new fixtures.

The ceremony focused on the significance of June as Pride Month and the outdoor furniture is intended for the community to enjoy.

Hofschneider commended the people of Tinian on the addition to the park and mentioned the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Aldan reiterated the work that must be done to continue to promote inclusiveness and advance equal rights until a state of equality for all is achieved.

He extended appreciation to the 22nd Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation for funding the outdoor marble tables and to the Public School System’s Haligi Aware program for helping make this year’s Pride Month activities possible.

Frank Lee San Nicolas Borja from Project Haligi Aware spoke of the importance of allyship, its meaning, and how working together could positively impact marginalized groups such as LGBTQ+ communities.

“Partnerships like ours with the Tinian Mayor’s Office and Mayor Aldan, the Tinian Legislative Delegation and leadership are important not only because it takes a village to raise a child. But when the child feels like the village doesn’t care for them, they can turn against it. …Care is important because we need to make kids feel like they matter,” Borja said.

The Tinian municipality jumpstarted its Pride Month activities with a roadside waving on June 1 and a Pride Month proclamation signing on June 7. (PR)

