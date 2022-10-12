TMS and SIS to vie for soccer championship

Share











Tanapag Middle School 1 and Saipan International School will vie for the coveted title of middle school soccer champions for the 2022-2023 NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League today, at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

The TMS 1 Tatagas reached the finals after defeating Mount Carmel School in the semifinals last Tuesday, 2-1; right after, the Geckos faced off with Saipan Community School, defeating them in the same fashion, 2-1.

In the Tatagas’ battle against the Knights, the stakes were high as they came into the post-season undefeated throughout the regular season, while the Knights were the underdogs with one loss.

The first half’s serenity was broken as the Knights drew first blood and scored their first and only goal in the 11th minute.

They were immediately replicated by the Tatagas three minutes later, when Jayten Villagomez broke through the Knights’ defense line, tying up the game quickly, 1-1.

The pressure was on in the second half as the finals were in either teams’ grasp, with the ball shooting this way and that. Finally, much to the excitement of the Tatagas and the dismay of the Knights, Javen Camacho pierced the net in the 45th minute for their second and eventual winning goal as the Knights failed to make a comeback, for the final score of 2-1.

The path that led to the championships for the Tatagas was an undefeated one in Group A with three wins, as they cleared every obstacle in their way during the regular season.

In the Gecko’s war against the Guardians, the first half came and went with not a single goal on the scoreboard. The teams were evenly matched as both teams were undefeated in the regular season and both could almost taste the finals on their tongues.

Then, in the 23rd minute, the Geckos’ Taiga Namai-Scoggins shot a rocket through the Guardians’ net for the first goal of the game. Cricket noises were heard for the duration of the first half.

In the second half, the Geckos’ Mosehe Sikkel wasted no time as he shot a bullseye in the net during the 30th minute. The Guardians then came back with a renewed vigor as Landon Springer scored the one and only goal in the 37th minute, but they did not have any more goals left in their arsenal as they watched the seconds wind down and the scoreboard read the final score, 2-1.

Likewise with the Tatagas, they remained undefeated throughout the regular season in Group B, with three wins, as each opponent succumbed to their prowess on the field.

Today, the championships will be held at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville at 5:30pm, right after the battle for bronze at 4pm between Mount Carmel School and Saipan Community School.