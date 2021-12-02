To lessen in-person contact, CUC launches billing kiosks

Posted on Dec 03 2021

Alyssa King, administrative technician senior for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

Alyssa King, administrative technician senior for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., demonstrates how to make a utility payment using CUC’s new customer billing kiosks. Two of these kiosks are up and running at CUC’s Customer Center in Dandan, with plans to have four others placed in various locations on Saipan. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. soft-launched two customer payment kiosks at its Customer Center in Dandan, with four more to be deployed in various locations on Saipan sometime later. The kiosks are fully touchscreen and also feature a full keyboard and trackpad for ease of use and accessibility.

To access the kiosks, customers will need their CUC account number, email and password attached to their CUC account, and their credit or debit cards.

Once logged in, customers can choose to make a postpaid or PayGo prepaid utility payment, enter their credit or debit card information, and receive a receipt through email confirming that the transaction was completed. For those in a hurry, the kiosks have quick pay capabilities as well.

On top of payment capabilities, the kiosks also allow customers to view their billing and payment histories as well as their most recent bills in real-time.

CUC executive director Gary P. Camacho said Wednesday that a total of six kiosks will be deployed. On top of the two set up at CUC’s Customer Center in Dandan, there will be four other kiosks deployed in various satellite locations on Saipan for consumer convenience.

Camacho said it will take about a month before CUC starts identifying possible satellite locations for these kiosks. When that time comes, CUC will be informing the community on where these kiosks are.

Camacho said he and CUC continue to encourage customers to make online payments through CUC’s website, but said that the kiosks are a welcome addition to making CUC payments more accessible and as another means of minimizing in-person interactions and streamlining the payment process.

“There’s a number of advantages by having a kiosk and it’s something we’ve been trying to do for quite some time. We’re very, very happy and I’m very proud of the staff to have finally [gotten] it to this stage. It’ll be approximately about a month before we start identifying locations and placing them onto other sites,” he said.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

