Tony Roma’s, Capricciosa’s last day is Sunday

Both Tony Roma’s and Capricciosa will have their last day at the Comete Center in Garapan this Sunday.

Tony Roma’s announced its closure via a Facebook post, saying its last day will be this Sunday, July 12, at 9pm. A phone call to neighboring restaurant and sister-company Capriocciosa, confirmed that it will also have its last date at the same time.

Their mother company, Triple J, earlier said that it will maintain both franchise licenses with the hope of reopening in the future in another location.

Other Triple J Restaurants such as Surf Club and Great Harvest Bakery and Café, both located in Chalan Kanoa, will continue operations and plans to reopen Bubba Gump in Garapan is in the works when market conditions improve.

Triple J blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lack of tourists for the decision to close. (Saipan Tribune)