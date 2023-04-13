Top seeds majestic in Crowne Plaza tourney

Share











The top seeds so far have walked the red carpet to the latter rounds of the 2023 NMI Crowne Plaza Junior Tennis Championships held simultaneously over the weekend at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan and American Memorial Park tennis courts.

No. 1 seed David Kwon debuted with a tough 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Cody Shimizu in the boys 18. Shimizu then bounced back by beating June Yu, 6-4, 6-3.

In the girls 16, top seed Hoo Wang advanced to the finals after beating Savita Sikkel, 6-1, 6-3.

Second seed Anne Lee and Irin Chung will contest the other finals slot after defeating Anna Kwon (6-1, 6-0) and Isa Nishitani (6-0, 6-0), respectively.

June Yu and Siwoo Lee, the Top 2 seeds in the boys 16, will duke it out in the finals after Yu beat Nason Wessel, 7-6 (5), 6-1, and Lee topped Henry Choi, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5, in the semis.

In the boys 14, No. 1 seed Wessel got a bye in the first round and will face Ryan Choi, a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Taher Shakir, in the semis. The other semis pairing will have Matthew Hwang facing Ian Chae after the two defeated Jihun Park (6-2, 7-5) and Eamon Tang (6-0, 6-0), respectively.

Lina Tsukagoshi, meanwhile, justified her top seeding in the girls 14 after eliminating Stella Choi, 6-1, 6-1, to again make a finals appearance.

She will be challenged by either Hannah Chae or Eunho Amy Park. The former got a bye in the opening round, while the latter beat Emma Lang, 6-4, 6-1, to make the quarters.

In the boys 12, No. 1 seed Jinho Cody Park will take on No. 2 Min Joon Michael Jeon after both disposed of their semis opponents. Park got the better of Matt Zhu, 6-1, 6-3, while Jeon outlasted Haoyang Song, 6-2, 1-6, 10-2.

In the lone match so far in the girls 14, Vivian Chung was a 6-3, 6-2 victor over Chlorie Lee.

Cooper Koning Fong raced to a 2-0 record in the boys 10 after beating brother Jackson Koning Fong, 6-0, and registering a walkover win over Evan Poole, who also lost to Jackson Koning Fong, 1-6. Poole is at 1-2 after defeating Dylan Chen, 6-2.

In the boys 18 doubles, Kwon teamed up with Henry Choi and the duo made quick work of Siwoo Lee and Nason Wessel, 6-2, 6-0. Simon Tang and June Yu also narrowly beat Lee and Wessel, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6.

In the boys doubles 10, Chlorie Lee and Jenna Pascual triumphed over the Koning Fong brothers, 6-1, 6-1.

The 2023 NMI Crowne Plaza Junior Tennis Championships is held in coordination with the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.