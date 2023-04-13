Top seeds majestic in Crowne Plaza tourney

By
|
Posted on Apr 14 2023
Share

The top seeds so far have walked the red carpet to the latter rounds of the 2023 NMI Crowne Plaza Junior Tennis Championships held simultaneously over the weekend at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan and American Memorial Park tennis courts.

No. 1 seed David Kwon debuted with a tough 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Cody Shimizu in the boys 18. Shimizu then bounced back by beating June Yu, 6-4, 6-3.

In the girls 16, top seed Hoo Wang advanced to the finals after beating Savita Sikkel, 6-1, 6-3.

Second seed Anne Lee and Irin Chung will contest the other finals slot after defeating Anna Kwon (6-1, 6-0) and Isa Nishitani (6-0, 6-0), respectively.

June Yu and Siwoo Lee, the Top 2 seeds in the boys 16, will duke it out in the finals after Yu beat Nason Wessel, 7-6 (5), 6-1, and Lee topped Henry Choi, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5, in the semis.

In the boys 14, No. 1 seed Wessel got a bye in the first round and will face Ryan Choi, a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Taher Shakir, in the semis. The other semis pairing will have Matthew Hwang facing Ian Chae after the two defeated Jihun Park (6-2, 7-5) and Eamon Tang (6-0, 6-0), respectively.

Lina Tsukagoshi, meanwhile, justified her top seeding in the girls 14 after eliminating Stella Choi, 6-1, 6-1, to again make a finals appearance. 

She will be challenged by either Hannah Chae or Eunho Amy Park. The former got a bye in the opening round, while the latter beat Emma Lang, 6-4, 6-1, to make the quarters.

In the boys 12, No. 1 seed Jinho Cody Park will take on No. 2  Min Joon Michael Jeon after both disposed of their semis opponents. Park got the better of Matt Zhu, 6-1, 6-3, while Jeon outlasted Haoyang Song, 6-2, 1-6, 10-2.

In the lone match so far in the girls 14, Vivian Chung was a 6-3, 6-2 victor over Chlorie Lee.

Cooper Koning Fong raced to a 2-0 record in the boys 10 after beating brother Jackson Koning Fong, 6-0, and registering a walkover win over Evan Poole, who also lost to Jackson Koning Fong, 1-6. Poole is at 1-2 after defeating Dylan Chen, 6-2.

In the boys 18 doubles, Kwon teamed up with Henry Choi and the duo made quick work of Siwoo Lee and Nason Wessel, 6-2, 6-0. Simon Tang and June Yu also narrowly beat Lee and Wessel, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6.

In the boys doubles 10, Chlorie Lee and Jenna Pascual triumphed over the Koning Fong brothers, 6-1, 6-1.

The 2023 NMI Crowne Plaza Junior Tennis Championships is held in coordination with the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association. 

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 14, 2023, 4:47 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune